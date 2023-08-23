Agenda takes shape for the 2023 Wisconsin Economic Summit

Secretary Hughes leads a panel discussion at the 2022 Wisconsin Economic Summit.

More than 400 business and industry leaders, economic development professionals, and academics from throughout the state will gather Oct. 23-24 in Appleton for the second annual Wisconsin Economic Summit.

With this year’s theme of “TOGETHER,” the summit will explore how businesses, nonprofits, educators, and economic developers can work together—and connect with public resources—to build an economy that gives all Wisconsinites the opportunity to thrive.

Here are just a few of the leaders who will be speaking at this year’s event:

Jeff Yabuki, chairman of Motive Partners and former CEO of Fiserv Inc.

Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO, WEDC

Amy Pechacek, secretary, Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development

Chris Baichoo, executive director/CEO, WMEP Manufacturing Solutions

Michael Perry, New York Times best-selling author and humorist

The event’s moderator will be Toya Washington, former news anchor at WISN-TV in Milwaukee.

Among the many topics this year’s summit will explore, dedicated sessions will focus on issues shaping the economic well-being of all Wisconsinites:

Collaborating to foster economic growth

Meeting today’s workforce needs while preparing our workforce for the future

Establishing financial stability for all Wisconsinites

Strengthening communities and infrastructure

Nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship

Achieving growth through innovative sustainability and energy solutions

Experience the Great Career Tryout

The Wisconsin Economic Summit will feature the Great Career Tryout, a hands-on opportunity to experiment with advanced workforce training tools to help prepare the next generation of Wisconsin workers.

Great Career Tryout stations, all presented by Workforce Innovation Grant recipients, will cover welding, advanced manufacturing and robotics, forestry, nursing, and more. This area will include:

The Mobile Welding Lab from Chippewa Valley Technical College

Portable Robotic & Industrial Mechanical Trainers from Southwest Wisconsin Technical College

Skill Boss Manufacturing and Virtual Reality Trainers from Mid-State Technical College and the Boys & Girls Club of Portage County

A forestry simulator, a portable sawmill, and a portable kiln from UW-Stevens Point and the Wisconsin Forestry Center

A high-fidelity patient simulation for nursing skills training from the Wisconsin Community Action Program Association and Bryant & Stratton College

Visit the Wisconsin Economic Summit website to find more details, forthcoming agenda updates, and registration information.