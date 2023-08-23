Travel & Tourism Vet K. Milliner Kitchens Announces Launch of Namesake Consultancy
The boutique firm provides sales and marketing representation for Travel & Tourism businesses
The Travel & Tourism Industry is extremely competitive, but at Kay Milliner Kitchens Consulting, clients get the personalized services, strategic coaching, and the deep experience needed...”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After a 20-year tenure with the United States Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, Kay Milliner Kitchens is embarking on a new chapter in the Travel & Tourism industry with the introduction of her firm, K. Milliner Kitchens Consulting, LLC. The consultancy is “poised to reshape the market” by providing expert sales and marketing representation to hotels and tourism-related businesses, helping them to improve: bookings, repeat visits, reputation, branding, and their overall bottom lines.
“The Travel & Tourism Industry is extremely competitive, but at Kay Milliner Kitchens Consulting, clients get the personalized services, strategic coaching, and the deep experience needed to help make a real difference in their businesses,” said Kitchens.
Services Offered will Include:
● Marketing Representation - Strategically positioning brands within niche markets
● Branding - Helping build powerful brand narratives to foster enduring connections with guests
guests
● New Market Strategy - Identifying high-potential markets to create new revenue streams
“I’m looking forward to working with industry businesses of all sizes to map out achievable paths towards their goals,” remarked Kay.
For more information about her consulting services for the Travel & Tourism industry, Kay can be reached at 770-624-9957 or kaymkitchens@gmail.com.
About Kay Milliner Kitchens Consulting, LLC
Kay Milliner Kitchens Consulting, LLC is dedicated to catalyzing unparalleled growth in the Travel & Tourism sector. Her company is focused on redefining sales and marketing representation by offering creative solutions to clients that yield measurable and memorable results. For more information, visit kaymkitchens.com.
Kay Milliner Kitchens
Kay Milliner Kitchens Consulting, LLC
+1 770-624-9957
