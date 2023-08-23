Never App Unveils Innovative New Features and is Set to Launch in the USA
Never AI Image Generator app enables users to elevate their social media gamesGURUGRAM, INDIA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Never: A Personal AI Image Generator for capturing life's precious moments.
In a significant step forward in visual innovation, the Never AI Image Generator app is set to unveil an array of exquisite features designed to transform users’ imaginations into extraordinary memories. From dates and couples' most cherished moments to turning beloved pets into picture-perfect models, Never is poised to redefine the way people treasure and share their most cherished memories.
Additionally, the company is debuting Never Kids, another exciting feather to the app. With Never Kids, users get unlimited images of their little ones with just a few taps and save on the hassles of a photoshoot, cribbing and effort.
Harnessing the power of cutting-edge AI technology, the Never app takes users’ uploaded photos and performs actions that appear to be like magic. It's as if users gained a personal digital photographer, ready to capture the essence of their memories in stunning detail. With Never, adding a touch of professional finesse to one’s photos is now within reach, promising to make one’s social media profiles truly pop with vibrancy.
The heart of Never's brilliance lies in its ability to generate high-resolution images using advanced AI algorithms. The result? Detailed, ultra-realistic images that can seamlessly spruce up all the user’s favourite social media platforms.
“Never is more than an app; it's a glimpse into the future of how we perceive and relive our most cherished moments,” said Anshul Rustaggi, the visionary founder of Totality Corp., the parent company of Never.
Rustaggi said Never has been released in India to overwhelmingly positive reviews and the company plans to leverage the success in its future endeavors.
Totality Corp. was founded in 2017 to blend scalability, innovation and content retention. The company has expanded into diverse domains, from gaming to interactive video, and is now exploring NFTs and AI technology. Totality Corp. is backed by three well-known VC investors, including the United States-based Mayfield Capital and Courtside Capital.
The Totality Corp. journey started with Mobile Gaming Premier League (MGPL), India’s pioneering mobile platform for competitive gaming, which has attracted more than 2.2 million users. Yovo, Totality Corp.’s interactive video app, has 3.5 million users.
In 2021, Totality Corp. introduced Zionverse, an NFT gaming ecosystem celebrating Indian culture.
For more information and to download the Never: AI Image Generator app, visit never.tech.
About Never
We are Never, the revolution in AI-Art Generation. We are creating a world where the impossible is possible and the mundane is extraordinary. With Never, we don’t just create images, we craft masterpieces that will blur the line between what’s real and what's not.
Anshul Rustaggi
Totality Corp.
