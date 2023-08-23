Basis Technologies and FreeWheel Partner to Fuel Greater Advertiser Access to Premium CTV Ad Inventory

The two companies are teaming up to drive greater programmatic guaranteed access to premium CTV for agencies and brands

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies , a global provider of programmatic advertising and media automation solutions, today announced an integration with FreeWheel that will give advertisers direct access to premium connected television advertising inventory.

Per this integration, FreeWheel, a global technology platform for the television advertising industry, will enable Basis platform users to access programmatic guaranteed buying capabilities on premium video inventory spanning publishers across the ad ecosystem.

One notable feature of this new integration – and its accompanying capabilities – is that it gives marketers the ability to access guaranteed, upfront like premium CTV ad inventory commitments, putting them on equal footing with competitors who may have larger ad spend budgets.

By simplifying and further opening access to this type of ad inventory to make it more direct, Basis and FreeWheel are expanding CTV advertising’s supply, growth and potential to a larger group of marketers.

“When people think of ‘programmatic guaranteed,’ the first association or use case that may come to mind is the upfronts, but nowadays, the potential and opportunity for this medium have expanded beyond that,” said Jon Mansell, U.S. Head of Marketplace Demand, FreeWheel. “We’re excited to team up with Basis to democratize, simplify and open up access to this inventory, as well as drive creative and innovative uses for it, among today’s buyers.”

“There is high demand among marketers trying to reach audiences on CTV today and as such, we’ve teamed up with FreeWheel to remove some of the barriers to growth and to further democratize this channel,” said Tyler Kelly, President, Basis Technologies. “FreeWheel is the right partner for this given their track record and commitment behind simplifying and creating more direct supply paths to different pools of ad inventory.”

The Basis platform is composed of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. Basis capabilities include ad buying via programmatic, vendor-direct, search and social. Its BasisTV+ solution powers addressable TV advertising with 80 trackable metrics and 1,000 targeting parameters.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies is a global provider of programmatic advertising and media automation software and services for enterprises. The Basis platform improves omnichannel marketing performance by unifying programmatic and direct media buying, workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It delivers a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Delivered through a world-class media services team or a SaaS model, Basis solves digital media complexity and drives profitability through a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights. Headquartered in Chicago with offices servicing North America, South America, and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture. Learn more at https://basis.com .

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. With offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit freewheel.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contacts:

Anthony Loredo

Basis Technologies

917-573-4157

anthony.loredo@basis.com

Elaine Wong

FreeWheel

elaine_wong@comcast.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab4b6347-6fc6-438b-af72-455cf7891c02

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3083a51-0267-4297-9c28-516c52d1bac2

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6803cab2-3274-4c9a-961f-51fc805cb7b8