1 in 3 Canadian Employees Actively Looking for a New Job

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One-third of employed Canadians are on the hunt for better job opportunities but may be in for a longer and potentially more challenging search as the tables are turning from employees to employers having the upper hand in the job market, according to a new survey from The Harris Poll commissioned by Express Employment Professionals.



Job seekers who are employed report having worked for their current company for an average of nine years, but 1 in 3 are actively looking for a new job (33%). The main reasons these employees are looking to leave their current job include dissatisfaction with their advancement opportunities (47%), salary (38%), reskilling/upskilling opportunities (36%), benefits (34%), personal fulfillment (33%) and remote work opportunities (32%).

Better compensation (44%), improved work/life balance (35%) and expanded growth opportunities (30%) top the list of what employed jobseekers are looking for in a new job.

But it may not be as easy for job seekers to find a new job compared to the previous few years. The majority of employed job seekers believe employers have the upper hand in the job market in general (60%), and more specifically when it comes to salary negotiations (64%), flexible schedules (61%) and remote work arrangements (56%). In addition, about half (54%) believe it will be difficult to find a job in the next 6 months.

Data from employers also suggest that the tables may be turning more in favour of employers when it comes to the job market. In 2022, 40% of employers said they have open positions they could not fill due to lack of applicants, but that is down this year to 35%. In addition, the proportion of companies that say they have positions to fill due to employee turnover has decreased from 53% last year to 47% this year.

“While the nation’s unemployment rate is still low, these survey results tell us the tight labour market could be easing to produce more balance between job openings and available workers,” said Bill Stoller, Express Employment International CEO. “However, there’s still work to be done to recruit top talent, and it appears salary, benefits and work/life balance are what employees are after.”

