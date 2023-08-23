ibex Sponsors the 2023 Creighton Farms Invitational Hosted by Jack Nicklaus

Benefiting the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation and the PKU Hope Foundation

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced its sponsorship of the 2023 Creighton Farms Invitational on August 27-28 at Creighton Farms in Aldie, VA.

The 2023 Creighton Farms Invitational will benefit the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation and the PKU Hope Foundation. The PKU Hope Foundation was founded by Creighton Farms members Jerry and Jill Elkins, whose son Hudson was born in 2013 with PKU (Phenylketonuria). The mission of the PKU Hope Foundation is to improve the quality of life for those with PKU by fostering community, supporting research for PKU treatments, reducing the burden of managing the PKU diet, and advocating for the community.

PKU is an inherited medical condition in which the body can’t break down an amino acid called phenylalanine. Babies with PKU appear healthy for the first few months of life, but without treatment, phenylalanine builds up in the blood, and they begin to show signs and symptoms of the illness at about six months of age. Each year in the U.S., about one in 10,000 to 15,000 babies are born with PKU.

“ibex is proud to sponsor this outstanding event to help drive awareness and support the treatment and prevention of childhood illnesses,” said Bob Dechant, Chief Executive Officer of ibex. “Both the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation and the PKU Hope Foundation have done so much to help children and their families manage and treat devastating illnesses, including PKU. It is an honor for the ibex family to be part of those efforts.”

Jack and Barbara Nicklaus established the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation in 2004, in an effort to provide families access to world-class pediatric health care. Collaborating with Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and pediatric hospitals across the country, the Foundation has made a tremendous impact by supporting innovative programs focused on the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of childhood illnesses.

ibex supports local communities and causes through ibex Cares, its global philanthropic program. ibex Cares expects to donate more than $250,000 to local charities and disaster relief this year.

