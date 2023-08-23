Alpha FMC Hires Executive Director to its North American Insurance Consulting Division

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha FMC (“Alpha”), the leading global consultancy to the asset management, wealth management and insurance industries, today announces the hire of Keval Mehta to its North American insurance consulting team.



Keval joins Alpha as an executive director and insurance technology leader, as part of Alpha’s continued expansion into the North American insurance consulting market. Keval is a trusted technology executive joining from Accenture, where he was a managing director, insurance cloud and data practice lead, and was previously partner and practice lead in Deloitte’s financial services insurance cloud practice.

Committed to hiring the industry’s best talent, Alpha is building a team of dedicated insurance experts, focused on providing consultancy and transformation services to clients in the insurance industry.

Commenting on his new role at Alpha, Keval said: “I'm excited to be part of Alpha's North American Team and be part of the Insurance leadership. Alpha’s unwavering dedication to excellence and focus on client needs resonates deeply with my personal principles. Bringing my specialization in insurance technology to the table, I look forward to supporting our clients as they invest in technology and transformation to drive continued innovation.”

Stuart McNulty, Global Head of Insurance Consulting at Alpha commented: "We are thrilled to have Keval join our team at Alpha. His extensive track record for building technology propositions and businesses are invaluable to Alpha at this exciting time of growth. Keval’s expertise aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional technology consulting services in the insurance industry. With Keval leading the ongoing growth of our insurance technology proposition, we are well-positioned to deliver even greater value and navigate the evolving insurance industry landscape more effectively.”

