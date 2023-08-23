CAST Green Software Insights featured in IDC white paper: "'Shift Left' Sustainability and Why It's Gaining Attention"

NEW YORK and PARIS, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAST, the market leader in software intelligence, has been featured in IDC’s recent Market Perspective white paper discussing the concept of shift left sustainability—software engineering that is sustainable by design. The paper explores topic’s importance and highlights CAST’s Green Software Insights that analyzes application source code for green impact, giving organizations a holistic understanding of opportunities to reduce software energy consumption.



“Today, an increasing number of software companies are working on solutions that enable their services to consume less energy and developing products that help customers improve the energy efficiency of software estates,” the report stated. “Software plays an increasingly important role, especially in areas such as software-led infrastructure, but the critical value-add must come from applications that help organizations meet sustainability objectives…The question, therefore, should not be if sustainability will shift left in the software development life cycle, but when shift-left sustainability will become mainstream.”

For more, check out the full white paper here.

