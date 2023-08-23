Breast Biopsy Devices Market is Expected to Reach $2.6 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the Breast Biopsy Devices industry is poised to undergo significant advancements driven by innovative technologies and a growing emphasis on early and accurate breast cancer detection. Miniaturization and integration of cutting-edge imaging modalities, such as AI-assisted mammography and ultrasound, with biopsy devices will enhance precision and reduce invasiveness. Moreover, the integration of robotics and real-time imaging guidance will enable minimally invasive procedures, optimizing patient comfort and procedural efficiency. These developments will not only enhance diagnostic accuracy but also contribute to a broader adoption of regular screenings, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes and a reduction in breast cancer mortality rates. As the industry converges with the broader trend of personalized medicine, the breast biopsy devices sector will play an increasingly pivotal role in tailoring treatment strategies and improving overall women's health.

Breast Biopsy Devices market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.6 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $2.6 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Technological advancements and an increasing incidence of breast cancer, an increasing number of breast cancer screening programs, increasing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures, and growing awareness regarding early detection of breast cancer are the key factors driving the adoption of breast biopsy systems globally. Breast biopsy systems are essential for accurate and minimally invasive tissue sampling for diagnostic purposes. These systems enable guided and minimally invasive biopsy procedures, support various biopsy techniques, and assist in the localization of lesions for surgical planning when necessary. According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women across the globe.

Breast Biopsy Devices Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.6 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $2.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Procedure, Technique, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Emergence of liquid biopsy and promising clinical trials Key Market Drivers Increasing number of breast cancer screening programs

Breast Biopsy Devices market major players covered in the report, such as:

Hologic Inc. (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Becton Dickinson, and Company (US)

Argon Medical Devices (US)

Merit Medical Systems (US)

Menarini-Silicon Biosystems (Italy)

Sterylab S.R.L (Italy)

Guardant Health, Inc. (US)

NeoGenomics (US)

Sysmex Inostics (Germany)

Biocept, Inc (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Qiagen (Germany)

Exact Sciences Corporation (US)

and Among Others

This report has segmented the global breast biopsy devices market based on Type, Procedure, Technique, Application, End User and Region.

Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market, by Type

Biopsy Needles

Guidance Systems

Biopsy Tables

Localization Wires

Assay Kits

Liquid Biopsy Instruments

Others

Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market, by Procedure

Needle Breast Biopsy

Core-Needle Biopsy (CNB)

Fine-Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB)

Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy (VAB)

Open Surgical Breast Biopsy

Excisional

Incisional

Liquid Breast Biopsy

Circulating Tumor Cells

Circulating Tumor DNA (CtDNA)

Other Biomarkers

Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market, by Technique

Image Guided Biopsy

Mammo-Guided Stereotactic

Ultrasound-Guided

MRI-Guided

Other Image-Guided Techniques

Liquid Biopsy

NGS based Biopsy

PCR based Biopsy

Microarray-based Biopsy

Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market, by Application

Early Cancer Screening

Therapy Selection

Treatment Monitoring

Recurrence Monitoring

Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market, by End User

Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Breast Care Centers

Imaging & Diagnostic Centers

Breast Biopsy Devices Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

The key stakeholders in the Breast Biopsy Devices market include:

Biopsy needles and guidance system manufacturing companies

Liquid biopsy assay kit manufacturers and suppliers

Breast care facilities and imaging centers

Cancer research centers

Hospitals and surgical centers

Ambulatory care centers

Research laboratories and academic institutes

Contract research organizations

Breast biopsy software providers

Medical device distributors and suppliers

Market research and consulting firms

Recent Developments:

Hologic, Inc, an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health, announced today that it has completed the purchase of SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH; the deal size is $64 million.

In 2022 Danaher Corporation launched Mammotome Revolve EX Dual Vacuum-Assisted Breast Biopsy System, the first vacuum-assisted biopsy device designed specifically for the excision of benign breast lesions and is twice as fast as traditional vacuum-assisted breast biopsy systems.

Argon Medical Devices announced the launch of the SuperCore advantage semi-automatic biopsy instrument’s newest addition to its soft tissue biopsy product portfolio in the United States. The next-generation soft tissue biopsy instrument provides a superior volume of tissue samples. Collecting more tissue volume may increase the likelihood of an accurate diagnosis.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Breast Biopsy Devices Market:

Question 1: What is the expected addressable market value of the global breast biopsy market over a six-year period?

Answer: The global breast biopsy market is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2028 from USD 1.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2023 to 2028.

Question 2: Which segment based on type is expected to garner the highest traction within the breast biopsy market?

Answer: Based on the type, the biopsy needles segment is expected to grow at the highest rate.

Question 3: What strategies are top market players adopting to penetrate emerging regions?

Answer: The major players in the market use partnerships, expansion, and product launches as important growth tactics.

Question 4: What are the major factors expected to limit the growth of the breast biopsy market?

Answer: The availability of alternate imaging technologies and high equipment cost is expected to limit the growth of the breast biopsy market.

Question 5: Which are the major companies in the breast biopsy market?

Answer: The major companies in the market are Hologic Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Becton Dickinson, and Company (US), Argon Medical Devices (US), Merit Medical Systems (US), Menarini-Silicon Biosystems (Italy), Guardant Health, Inc. (US), NeoGenomics (US), Sysmex Inostics (Germany), Sterylab S.R.L. ( Italy), Biocept, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Qiagen (Germany), Exact Sciences Corporation (US).

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the breast biopsy market by Type, Procedure, Technique, Application, End User and Region

To provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast revenue of the market segments with respect to five regions: North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments in the breast biopsy market, such as product launches and product enhancements; agreements, partnerships, and collaborations; acquisitions; and R&D developments.

