Turn up the Heat! Native Grill & Wings Partners with Kickstand Cocktails for Annual Gridiron Classic

Football Favorites and Kickstand Cocktails Founder Darren Rovell and More Get in the Game for Fall

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Native Grill & Wings , known for its signature wings and vibrant atmosphere, today announces its annual Gridiron Classic fall menu. This year, Native will raise the stakes by partnering with Kickstand Cocktails, the spice-forward vodka canned cocktail brand. The limited menu featuring Kickstand Cocktails flavors and giveaways is available now and will run through Dec. 17.

The Gridiron Classic’s limited-time menu items are sure to provide fans an authentic tailgating experience, regardless of their proximity to the field. Playing into classic football fare, Native will feature Steak Fingers –fried steak fingers, marinated and seasoned in a homestyle batter and tossed in a medium Buffalo sauce, then garnished with blue cheese crumbles and green onions – or tossed with Sweet Red Chile sauce garnished with green onions and sesame seeds. After a successful top-secret run for National Chicken Wing Day, Native’s Secret Weapon Wings, which feature traditional Buffalo sauce with a garlic pepper twist, will also make their official debut on the menu.

In partnership with Kickstand Cocktails, other limited-time specials from Native will include the Honey Hot Wings Kickstand Combo – ten traditional wings tossed in Honey Hot Sauce, served with seasoned fries and a Kickstand. Perfect for groups, the Football Kickstand Bundle will include a 14” Pepperoni Pizza, 15 traditional wings, Family-Sized Fries, and four Kickstands. Throughout the promo, Kickstand Cocktails will be available in two flavors – Roasted Jalapeño Cucumber and Charred Pineapple Poblano. Each canned cocktail is made with premium vodka and a touch of heat – unlocking a complex flavor profile with a spicy kick.

“We are thrilled to partner with Native Grill & Wings to bring some extra heat to this year’s football season,” said Darren Rovell, Founder and CEO of Kickstand Cocktails. “Native Wings & Grill is the perfect complement to our spicy canned cocktail lineup, and we can’t wait for fans to try our perfect pairings this season.”

Native will continue tradition by offering fans big wins with over 100 prizes, including the Kickstand Cocktails Grand Prize – two tickets to the Big Game, airfare and hotel, and a VIP Meet and Greet with Kickstand Cocktails founding partners, including Darren Rovell, J.J. Watt and more. Darren Rovell, Founder of Kickstand Cocktails and legendary sports analyst will also host a Kickstand Cocktails Tailgate at Native Grill & Wings Glendale on Sept. 17, which will include free Kickstand Cocktails samples, prizes and, of course, plenty of football.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Kickstand Cocktails, who are big fans of our wings and brand,” said Gregg Nettleton, President and Chief Operating Officer of FAT Brands’ Casual Dining Division. “When we were introduced, we immediately recognized the synergies in our brands – sports fans and spice aficionados. We hope that our customers will join us this fall to dig in and enjoy our new menu – you never know who you may see at a nearby table!”

For more information or to find a Native Grill & Wings near you, visit www.nativegrillandwings.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Native Grill & Wings

Native Grill & Wings is a family-friendly, polished sports grill with 20 franchised locations throughout Arizona and Texas. Native, as the brand’s legion of fans call it, serves over 20 award-winning wing flavors that guests can order by the individual wing, as well as an extensive menu of pizza, burgers, sandwiches, salads and more. For more information,

visit www.nativegrillandwings.com.

About Kick s tand Cocktails

Kickstand Cocktails is the only canned cocktail solely dedicated to spice. Made with vodka, fruit juice and natural flavors, Kickstand Cocktails contain: 105 calories, no added sugar, 3g carbs and 5.5% ABV in four clean flavors: Roasted Jalapeno Cucumber (mild), Charred Pineapple Poblano (medium), Smashed Raspberry Serrano (medium) and Torched Peach Chipotle (hot). For more information visit www.kickstandcocktails.com and join the conversation on Twitter @drinkkickstand and Instagram @kickstandcocktails.

