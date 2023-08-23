SEALSQ Launches the VAULTIC292, a New Cryptographic Module to Secure IoT Devices & Sensors

ZUG, Switzerland – August 23, 2023 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT operating as a holding company, today announced that its Semiconductors & PKI subsidiary, SEALSQ Corp. (Nasdaq: LAES) (“SEALSQ”), is introducing the groundbreaking VAULTIC292 — a cutting-edge secure element tailored for IoT devices and sensors.

Elevating IoT Security with VaultIC292:

Designed for cost-effectiveness and seamless integration, VaultIC292 functions as a fortified microcontroller, primed to endow devices with a robust, secure identity. This identity is key for IoT applications such as Smart Home Devices or field sensors. It allows the establishment of a trusted connection to clouds or local networks via the TLS protocol, ensuring impeccable device authentication.

SEALSQ's Unique Value:

With a focus on flexibility and adaptability, SEALSQ’s secure element can be pre-provisioned, whether factory-set, over-the-air, at wafer level, or on-package. This is complemented with private keys and X509 certificates, compatible with protocols like MATTER, Wi-SUN, and OPC. This facilitates authentication and commissioning with platforms like Microsoft AZURE or AWS Clouds.

This innovative offering extends beyond the device's inception, through SEALSQ’s PKI platform, INeS. INeS empowers device creators with an intuitive interface, allowing for the generation and management of compliant certificates throughout the device's lifecycle.

SEALSQ’s VaultIC292 is built on a proven proprietary CCEAL4+ level Tamper Resistant hardware platform which has been the bedrock for securing sensitive applications like National IDs, e-Passports, Banking, and more. Featuring a streamlined design, the platform emphasizes optimal efficiency and minimalistic external components.

Gweltas Radenac, IoT Business Unit Director, stated, “Our vision is to empower IoT developers by offering them this all-encompassing, cost-effective, and efficient secure element. We want them to concentrate on their core applications, ensuring a swift time-to-market and economical project implementation.”

General Manager, Bernard Vian, added, “VaultIC292's launch marks a pivotal moment in creating inherently secure IoT devices and sensors. It embodies our aspiration to pave the way for a more secure digital world.”

Potential market opportunities and target customers:

IoT Device Manufacturers: VaultIC292 is specifically designed for IoT applications like Smart Home Devices and field sensors. Companies creating these devices can benefit from a robust and secure identity that VaultIC292 offers.

Cloud Service Providers: Given the integration capabilities with platforms like Microsoft AZURE or AWS Clouds, companies offering cloud solutions can now ensure that devices connecting to their platforms are authenticated and trusted.

National IDs, e-Passports, and Banking: VaultIC292 is built on a proven CCEAL4+ level Tamper Resistant hardware platform, which has been used for securing such sensitive applications. This suggests that government organizations, travel and immigration authorities, and banking institutions can be potential customers.

IoT Developers: With the vision of helping IoT developers focus on their core applications and ensuring swift time-to-market, SEALSQ is targeting individual developers and developer communities creating IoT solutions.

Security-focused industries: Any industry where tamper-resistant and high-grade security is paramount, such as critical infrastructures, defense systems, and sensitive data handlers, can be potential customers.

Post-Quantum Cryptography Innovators: SEALSQ's focus on Post-Quantum Cryptography implies a strong market opportunity for businesses that are preparing for the future of quantum computing and want solutions resistant to quantum attacks.

Companies Looking for Flexibility in Deployment: The ability to pre-provision the secure element in various ways—factory-set, over-the-air, at wafer level, or on-package—can attract businesses that have diverse deployment needs and want to maintain the same level of security across various device types and deployment methods.

Device Lifecycle Managers: Companies that focus on the entire lifecycle of a device, from inception to disposal, can benefit from SEALSQ's PKI platform, INeS. This allows for the generation and management of compliant certificates throughout the device's lifecycle.

Home Automation and Industrial Control System Companies: As SEALSQ specializes in these areas, companies that manufacture or use home automation systems and industrial control systems are potential customers.

MFA (Multi-Factor Authentication) Device Manufacturers: SEALSQ's expertise in MFA means that companies creating or using MFA solutions can tap into their technology for heightened security.

SEALSQ: Crafting a Secure Tomorrow

SEALSQ continues to reiterate its reputation as a trailblazer and dependable security tech provider, especially catering to the growing IoT industry.

Discover more on our VaultIC292 page - https://www.sealsq.com/semiconductors/vaultic-secure-elements/vaultic-292.

About SEALSQ:

A flagship subsidiary of the WISeKey Group, SEALSQ specializes in crafting solutions rooted in Semiconductors, PKI, Provisioning services, and pioneering Post-Quantum technology hardware/software products. From Multi-Factor Authentication devices and Home Automation to sophisticated IT infrastructures and Industrial Control Systems, SEALSQ is at the forefront. The focus on Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) aims to construct cryptographic methods resilient against formidable quantum computer attacks. Dive deeper into our innovations at www.sealsq.com.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

