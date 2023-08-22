U.S. Embassy Brings Together 400 English Teachers to Advance Egypt’s Education Communities

August 22, 2023

CAIRO – On August 21, 2023, the U.S. Embassy in Cairo held the RELO Cairo Ignite Conference for 400 Egyptian English language teachers, focused on strengthening the English language teaching community in Egypt and sharing best practices among educator communities. The conference organization was supported by volunteer alumni of the Embassy’s Regional English Language Office (RELO) teaching programs. The primary aim of the conference was to build capacity among Egyptian teachers to organize, manage, and present professional teaching development events.

At the opening ceremony, U.S. Embassy Cairo Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Chahrazed Sioud spoke about the importance of empowering teachers and thanked the volunteer organizers for their commitment to bettering the educational community in Egypt.

“Teaching is an incredibly important profession,” Sioud said. “Teachers do not just teach a subject; teachers prepare their students to tackle challenges by thinking analytically and creatively and equip them with the tools to face the unknown.”

The U.S. government has provided over $1.7 billion of support for education in Egypt since 1978, and the RELO Cairo Ignite Conference is the latest initiative in that effort. The U.S. Embassy’s Regional English Language Office supports the teaching and learning of English in Egypt by sharing high-quality annual professional development opportunities to thousands of English language teachers throughout Egypt, benefiting hundreds of thousands of students learning English in every governorate of Egypt.

