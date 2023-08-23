Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Foreign Minister Shoukry of Egypt

AUGUST 22, 2023

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Shoukry discussed ongoing efforts to address the conflict in Sudan and the need to find a diplomatic solution in Niger.  The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed recent developments in Libya and UN support for holding free and fair elections.  The Secretary welcomed the recent release of activist Ahmed Douma and others and reaffirmed the importance of progress on human rights to strengthening the U.S.-Egypt partnership.

