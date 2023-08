Radiation Protection Apron Market to Hit a Sales of US$ 253.3 Billion By 2031 | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The global ๐ซ๐š๐๐ข๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ง ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ generated sales of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ’.๐Ÿ“ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ and is expected to generate a revenue of over ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ‘.๐Ÿ‘ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, growing at a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ•.๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—% during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/radiation-protection-apron-market The radiation protection aprons market is expanding owing to recent technological developments, rising chronic illness prevalence, aging populations, and the quickening growth of radiation applications. Medical practitioners use these aprons more frequently for therapeutic and diagnostic operations, accounting for around 74% of market revenue.In March 2021, around 34.9 million imaging tests were recorded in England, according to the National Health Services England Diagnostic Imaging Data Set Annual Statistics 2021. With around 16.8 million imaging procedures, X-rays were the most popular imaging method, followed by Diagnostic Ultrasonography (8.2 million), Computerized Axial Tomography (5.6 million), and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (3 million). The market is likely to expand during the forecast period due to the high number of imaging tests being performed and the rising number of healthcare professionals.An increase in technological developments in the healthcare industry fuels global market growth. For instance, Burlington Medical, one of the major producers of medical protection, announced the release of XENOLITE 800 NL in 2022. It is a flexible, lead-free, and incredibly lightweight apron that is used for X-ray radiation protection. Additionally, in 2021, Trivitron, one of the biggest manufacturers of medical devices and equipment, announced the release of SpaceD radiation protective aprons for use by the medical community.๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐“๐ก๐š๐ง ๐‡๐š๐ฅ๐Ÿ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌIn 2022, the medical segment generated over 74% of market revenue. The medical segment is anticipated to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.51% during the forecast period due to the increasing focus on patient and healthcare worker safety.The demand for radiation protective aprons in the medical industry is being driven by the increased incidence of chronic diseases, improvements in medical imaging technology, and the growing elderly population. The use of radiation-based diagnostic and therapeutic techniques is widespread in the medical field. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States demonstrated in its October 2021 article on Radiation in Healthcare that imaging procedures such as CT scans, bone density scans, mammograms, fluoroscopy, X-rays, and others are the most frequently used form of diagnostics that may help determine whether surgery would be a better treatment option or, can help guide medical procedures to place catheters, stents, or other devices.๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐„๐ง๐-๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐š๐๐ข๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ฌHealthcare professionals generated more than 72% of the market's revenue in 2022. Due to the rising patient volume and the need to diagnose patients for various ailments and treatments, radiation protective aprons are required in hospitals. According to a November 2021 article published in the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute Journal of Healthcare, the quantity of radiation diagnoses had nearly increased since the previous decade.Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, more imaging tests were performed than in the previous ten years. Radiation exposure to the population has increased along with healthcare costs due to the constantly growing number of radiological exams. The demand for radiation protective equipment is increasing as the number of diagnostic imaging procedures increases.๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ฑ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญNorth America dominated the global radiation protection apron market due to a complex and advanced healthcare system and a vast network of nuclear power facilities. Rigorous governmental rules and a vast network of hospitals and diagnostic labs spread across the US and Canada are other important factors influencing this demand.A significant portion of investments in medical diagnosis and treatment are made in the United States, which plays a significant role in the healthcare sector. In 2021, around 7 out of 10 Americans received a medical or dental imaging image, according to the FDA's 2021 review on X-rays.Cancer is one of the top 10 most common causes of mortality in the US. The GLOBOCAN 2020 report estimates that there will be around 2,281,658 new cases of cancer in the United States year 2020. As per estimates, by 2040, there will be 3,123,452 cases.One treatment approach that is frequently utilized to harm and kill cancer cells within the body is radiation therapy. Ionizing radiation is the main component of the therapy, and it is used to destroy or shrink tumor cells. Healio suggested that the number of radiation facilities expands from 1,987 in 2005 to 2,332 in 2020 in its report on radiotherapy facilities in the US published in November 2020. The expansion of radiation therapy facilities drives global market growth.๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/radiation-protection-apron-market ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐žThere are several significant companies in the competitive and fragmented radiation protection aprons market. ๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌโ€ข AADCO Medical, Inc.โ€ข AliMed, Inc.โ€ข Bar-Ray Productsโ€ข Barrier Technologiesโ€ข BLOXR Solutionsโ€ข Burlington Medicalโ€ข Infab Corporationโ€ข Kemper Medical, Inc.โ€ข Z&Z Medicalโ€ข MXR Imaging Inc.โ€ข Other Prominent Players๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐"๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ซ๐š๐๐ข๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ง ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐Œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ, ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐„๐ง๐-๐"๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง.๐๐ฒ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Single Sided Coat Apronsโ€ข Wrap Around Apronsโ€ข Skirt and Vest Type Aprons๐๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅโ€ข Lead Apronsโ€ข Light Lead Composite Apronsโ€ข Lead-free Aprons๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข Medicalโ€ข Chemicalโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐"๐ฌ๐ž๐ซโ€ข Healthcare personnelโ€ข Scientistsโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข North Americao The U.S.o Canadao Mexicoโ€ข Europeo Western Europe๏‚ง The UK๏‚ง Germany๏‚ง France๏‚ง Italy๏‚ง Spaino Rest of Western Europeo Eastern Europe๏‚ง Poland๏‚ง Russiao Rest of Eastern Europeโ€ข Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano Australia & New Zealando ASEANo Rest of Asia Pacificโ€ข Middle East & Africa (MEA)o UAEo Saudi Arabiao South Africao Rest of MEAโ€ข South Americao Argentinao Brazilo Rest of South America 