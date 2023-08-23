Radiation Protection Apron Market to Hit a Sales of US$ 253.3 Billion By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 generated sales of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟑𝟒.𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is expected to generate a revenue of over 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟓𝟑.𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟐𝟗% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
The radiation protection aprons market is expanding owing to recent technological developments, rising chronic illness prevalence, aging populations, and the quickening growth of radiation applications. Medical practitioners use these aprons more frequently for therapeutic and diagnostic operations, accounting for around 74% of market revenue.
In March 2021, around 34.9 million imaging tests were recorded in England, according to the National Health Services England Diagnostic Imaging Data Set Annual Statistics 2021. With around 16.8 million imaging procedures, X-rays were the most popular imaging method, followed by Diagnostic Ultrasonography (8.2 million), Computerized Axial Tomography (5.6 million), and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (3 million). The market is likely to expand during the forecast period due to the high number of imaging tests being performed and the rising number of healthcare professionals.
An increase in technological developments in the healthcare industry fuels global market growth. For instance, Burlington Medical, one of the major producers of medical protection, announced the release of XENOLITE 800 NL in 2022. It is a flexible, lead-free, and incredibly lightweight apron that is used for X-ray radiation protection. Additionally, in 2021, Trivitron, one of the biggest manufacturers of medical devices and equipment, announced the release of SpaceD radiation protective aprons for use by the medical community.
𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐟 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬
In 2022, the medical segment generated over 74% of market revenue. The medical segment is anticipated to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.51% during the forecast period due to the increasing focus on patient and healthcare worker safety.
The demand for radiation protective aprons in the medical industry is being driven by the increased incidence of chronic diseases, improvements in medical imaging technology, and the growing elderly population. The use of radiation-based diagnostic and therapeutic techniques is widespread in the medical field. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States demonstrated in its October 2021 article on Radiation in Healthcare that imaging procedures such as CT scans, bone density scans, mammograms, fluoroscopy, X-rays, and others are the most frequently used form of diagnostics that may help determine whether surgery would be a better treatment option or, can help guide medical procedures to place catheters, stents, or other devices.
𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐬
Healthcare professionals generated more than 72% of the market's revenue in 2022. Due to the rising patient volume and the need to diagnose patients for various ailments and treatments, radiation protective aprons are required in hospitals. According to a November 2021 article published in the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute Journal of Healthcare, the quantity of radiation diagnoses had nearly increased since the previous decade.
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, more imaging tests were performed than in the previous ten years. Radiation exposure to the population has increased along with healthcare costs due to the constantly growing number of radiological exams. The demand for radiation protective equipment is increasing as the number of diagnostic imaging procedures increases.
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
North America dominated the global radiation protection apron market due to a complex and advanced healthcare system and a vast network of nuclear power facilities. Rigorous governmental rules and a vast network of hospitals and diagnostic labs spread across the US and Canada are other important factors influencing this demand.
A significant portion of investments in medical diagnosis and treatment are made in the United States, which plays a significant role in the healthcare sector. In 2021, around 7 out of 10 Americans received a medical or dental imaging image, according to the FDA's 2021 review on X-rays.
Cancer is one of the top 10 most common causes of mortality in the US. The GLOBOCAN 2020 report estimates that there will be around 2,281,658 new cases of cancer in the United States year 2020. As per estimates, by 2040, there will be 3,123,452 cases.
One treatment approach that is frequently utilized to harm and kill cancer cells within the body is radiation therapy. Ionizing radiation is the main component of the therapy, and it is used to destroy or shrink tumor cells. Healio suggested that the number of radiation facilities expands from 1,987 in 2005 to 2,332 in 2020 in its report on radiotherapy facilities in the US published in November 2020. The expansion of radiation therapy facilities drives global market growth.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
There are several significant companies in the competitive and fragmented radiation protection aprons market. Some of the prominent companies capture the majority share in the market.
