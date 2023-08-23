NioBay Metals to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 24th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

MONTREAL, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NioBay Metals (OTCQB:NBYCF), based in Montreal, Quebec Canada, focused on mineral exploration, today announced that Jean Sebastien David, President & CEO, will present live at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 24th, 2023.

DATE: August 24th

TIME: 2:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/43OHGxR

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 24th and 25th

Recent Company Highlights

R&D agreement with UQTR and University of Waterloo (use of niobium in the electrolysis of water for the production of hydrogen)

Invitation to join Ontario’s MMIC

We have increased our presence on social media and selected MCFN members

Completion of exploration work at the Crevier Extension

About NioBay Metals

NioBay wishes to become a leader in the Environment, Social, Governance and Indigenous inclusion supporting the development of mine(s) with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices. Critical to our success will be the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in whose territories we operate.

The Company holds, in addition to others, a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Quebec and on the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation.

