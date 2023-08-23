Brunswick Exploration Inc. to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 24th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

MONTREAL, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration (OTCQB:BRWXF), based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, focused on Lithium Exploration, today announced that Killian Charles, President & CEO, will present live at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 24th , 2023.



DATE: August 24th

TIME: 1:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/43OHGxR

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 28th and 29th

Recent Company Highlights

- Brunswick Exploration (BRW) is focused on exploring and developing a diversified portfolio of highly prospective critical minerals projects in Canada. The company continually evaluates new acquisitions to expand its portfolio of underdeveloped lithium hard-rock (pegmatites) assets.

- The Company has built the largest grassroot lithium portfolio in the America’s and one of the largest in the world. BRW is active in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Atlantic Canada.

- BRW has staked over 500 untested prospective pegmatites measuring a minimum strike length of 500 meters and within 40 kilometers from infrastructure.

- The Company has also acquired a number of lithium-bearing pegmatites including the Hearst Project in Ontario and the Hanson Lake Project in Saskatchewan.

- BRW's board includes Robert Wares, founder of Osisko Mining.

- BRW commenced its 2023 exploration program with an inaugural drilling campaign at the Anatacau West Project in Quebec. The Company also expects to drill test the Hearst Project and the Hanson Lake Project in H1 2023 before beginning a Canada-wide systematic prospecting campaign to highlight new drill targets.

- BRW was recognized as one of the Top 50 TSX Venture listed companies in 2023.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada with holdings in Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

