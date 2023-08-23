Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,188 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,871 in the last 365 days.

Dave to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on September 12

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (“Dave” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation’s leading neobanks, today announced its management team will participate in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

The team will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day on September 12, and the Company’s virtual presentation will be available starting September 11 at 7:00 a.m. ET. Please click here to register and view the on-demand presentation.

To request a meeting with the Dave team, please contact your respective H.C. Wainwright representative or email the Company’s investor relations team at DAVE@elevate-ir.com.

About Dave

Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. Dave partners with Evolve Bank & Trust, member FDIC. For more information about the company, visit: www.dave.com. For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com and follow @davebanking on Twitter.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
DAVE@elevate-ir.com

Media Contact

Kira Sarkisian, Director of Communications
press@dave.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Dave to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on September 12

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more