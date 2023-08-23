FLUENT Opens Jacksonville Cassat, its 33rd Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Florida, 36th Nationwide

The Company’s Fourth Retail Location in Jacksonville to Expand Access for City’s Westside Residents

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("FLUENT" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the FLUENT™ brand, announced the opening of its 33rd medical cannabis dispensary in Florida and 36th retail location nationwide. FLUENT Jacksonville Cassat is located at 971 Cassat Avenue, and will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.



The new 3,600 square foot dispensary is the first FLUENT store in Jacksonville west of the St. Johns river, broadening access for the city’s westside residents. FLUENT Jacksonville Cassat will host a Grand Opening event on Saturday, August 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. with local vendors and doctors onsite to help new patients navigate Florida’s medical cannabis program. During the Grand Opening, FLUENT will offer promotional discounts of 50% off everything in-store, DoorBuster Giveaways for early bird patients, and special gifts of FLUENT ball caps, vape cartridge batteries, aluminum water bottles, T-shirts, and other merchandise with purchase while supplies last. The Company will be providing additional discounts on most products up to 50% off1 throughout the Grand Opening week.

“Some of FLUENT’s most consistent success has been here in Jacksonville, with our first three dispensaries having the highest patient retention rates across the state,” said FLUENT Director of Sales Victor Bindi. “Now, with our fourth store on the westside of Jax, our roots in this city are stronger than ever. We are excited to keep growing our relationship with the Jacksonville community by delivering a convenient retail experience, high quality products, and well-paying jobs.”

Jacksonville Cassat patients will have access to the Company’s full house of brands, including favorites like FLUENT’s Dark Chocolate Bar, Agave Nectar, and signature gels handcrafted by Smokiez Edibles. The dispensary will also carry FLUENT’s exclusive whole flower and pre-rolls cultivated by the legacy growers from Freedom Town Holdings, as well as a wide inventory of edibles, capsules, extracts, drops, topicals and vape products. To further increase convenience for patients, the dispensary features in-store express stations and a drive-thru. Additionally, as Jacksonville is home to one of the five major FLUENT distribution hubs in Florida, the new dispensary’s patients will be some of the first to receive the Company’s latest cannabis products.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium Inc. is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the FLUENT™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getfluent.com.

1 Some exclusions may apply and 50% off discounts cannot be combined with other promotions.