SYLA Technologies Appoints Hajime Sugino as Head of SYLA USA

TOKYO, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SYT) (“SYLA” or “the Company”), operator of the largest membership real estate crowd-funding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, in a move to expand business operations to the United States, announced the appointment of Hajime Sugino as Head of SYLA USA. In this newly created role, Mr. Sugino will oversee the expansion of SYLA’s US-based operations and international investor communication efforts.



“We are excited to welcome Mr. Sugino as the Head of SYLA USA, where he’ll focus efforts on US expansion of operations and new business development initiatives,” said SYLA’s Chairman, Founder, and CEO Hiroyuki Sugimoto. “With Mr. Sugino becoming the first US-based officer, we aim to expand existing operations abroad, increase international investor engagement, and procure further access to organic and inorganic growth opportunities. Mr. Sugino’s extensive background in accounting and finance as well as his track record of corporate engagement sets the precedent and foundation for our calculated expansion. We are confident that efforts to broaden our management base cross-boarders will not only result in the betterment of operations, but also increase transparency and communication to international investors.”



Hajime Sugino, Head of SYLA USA



Hajime Sugino brings a wealth of experience in accounting, financial planning, consulting, and corporate analysis, having built his career as a certified public accountant (“CPA”) at EY accounting firm. Mr. Sugino also held prominent positions such as the Chief Financial Officer for Tyffon Inc., where he managed responsibilities including raising capital for the company’s series A financing round, finalizing licensing agreements with Hollywood production studios, and general financial and business development consultation. Recently, Hajime worked as a corporate finance manager with DNX Ventures, a venture capital firm, where he helped produce financial statements and implemented comprehensive corporate accounting practices as the head of US finance for the company. His corporate experience extended to roles such as controller at Toho International, as well as financial analyst at SEGA. Mr. Sugino holds a Bachelor of Law (LL.B.) degree from Seijo University.

About SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, our company consists of SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiaries (SYLA Co., Ltd., SYLA Solar Co., Ltd., SYLA Brain Co., Ltd., and SYLA Biotech Co., Ltd.). The Company owns and operates the largest membership real estate crowd-funding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, which targets individuals, corporate and institutional investors, as well as high net worth individuals. Their mission is to democratize real estate investment around the world through technology and asset management through the Rimawari-kun platform. They are engaged in the overall investment condominium business, including planning, development, construction, sales, rental management, building management, repair work, and the sale of properties. Additional information about the Company’s products and services is available at https://syla-tech.jp/en

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the expected gross proceeds and the closing of the offering. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on April 18, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contact Information

Gateway Group, Inc.

John Yi and Thomas Thayer

SYLA@gateway-grp.com

Tel +1 (949) 574-3860

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7dfe2d8-4f81-4852-b4ee-14c96e3521f5