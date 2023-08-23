Global Nano Positioning Systems Market is Expected to Grow by $ 317.7 Mn during 2023-2031, Accelerating at a CAGR of 8.6% during the Forecast Period: TMR Report

The global market for nano positioning systems is being driven by an increase in demand for device shrinking and increased use in varied medical and biotechnology applications

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. _ The global market for nano positioning systems was estimated to be worth a market valuation of around US$ 152.3 million in 2022. The market is anticipated to advance with a fast-expanding 8.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 317.7 million.



In the disciplines of medicine and biotechnology, where precision and accuracy are crucial for a range of research, diagnostic, and therapeutic objectives, nano positioning systems have major applications. These technologies make it possible for scientists, researchers, and medical professionals to position, move, and modify biological samples at the nanoscale scale.

For imaging and analysis, nanoparticles are placed accurately using nano positioning devices. Characterizing nanoparticles for use as imaging tools, drug delivery systems, and other biological applications requires this. Nano positioning systems play a crucial part in improving medical and biotechnology applications by offering the accuracy necessary to examine and work with biological entities at the nanoscale. Fundamental research, clinical diagnostics, and therapeutic treatments are all impacted, advancing customized healthcare and medicines.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=23603

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 152.3 Mn Estimated Value US$ 317.7 Mn Growth Rate - CAGR 8.6% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 167 Pages Market Segmentation Component, Technology , Application, End-use Industry Regions Covered North America ,Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific,Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Aerotech, Inc.,Cedrat Technologies,Dynamic Structures & Materials, Inc.,Mad City Labs, Inc.,OME Technology Co., Ltd.

OWIS GmbH,Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG.,piezosystem jena GmbH,Prior Scientific Instruments Ltd.,SmarAct GmbH,Thorlabs, Inc.

Key Findings of Market Report

In terms of technology, the piezoelectric sector held the majority of the global market share for nano positioning systems in 2022, with 37.4%.

During the projection period, the piezoelectric segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2%.

In 2022, the optical application category led the worldwide nano positioning systems market.

In 2022, the optical industry accounted for 33.1% of the worldwide market.

During the projection period, it is anticipated that the optical segment will grow at a CAGR of 9.2%.

In 2022, Asia Pacific accounted for a significant 36.5% of the worldwide industry.

Market Trends For Nano Positioning Systems

In 2022, the optical application category led the global nano positioning systems market. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The importance of nano positioning systems in developing several sectors that rely on optical technology may be attributed to the optical segment's dominance. The performance and capacities of optical systems are improved when dynamic control and accuracy at the nanoscale scale are available. Applications for communication, imaging, and sensing benefit from this improvement.

Optical components including lenses, prisms, mirrors, and fibers may be accurately aligned by using optical nano positioning systems. There has been a surge in demand for optical nano positioning systems in recent years.



For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=23603<ype=S

Global Nano Positioning Systems Regional Market Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the nano positioning systems market in different regions. The are:

In 2022, Asia Pacific accounted for a sizeable share of the global market. The development of industry, electronics, and technology in nations like South Korea, Japan, China, and Taiwan is credited with this. The need for nanopositioning systems in the area is also being fueled by research and development efforts in nanotechnology along with material science.

North America will likely dominate the market for nano positioning systems during the projected period due to the region's concentration of high-tech firms and startups. The region's demand for nano positioning systems is projected to rise as a result of the strong research and development and advanced technology industries in nations like the United States of America and Canada.

Global Nano Positioning Systems Market: Key Players

There are just a few major companies in the consolidated global market for nano positioning systems. The majority of businesses are making large investments in offering nano positioning systems. The main strategies used by the top firms are product portfolio expansion as well as merger and acquisition.

A few of the leading players in the market are Aerotech, Inc., followed by Cedrat Technologies, Dynamic Structures & Materials, Inc., Mad City Labs, Inc., OME Technology Co., Ltd., OWIS GmbH, Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG, piezosystem jena GmbH, Prior Scientific Instruments Ltd., SmarAct GmbH, and Thorlabs, Inc.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for nano positioning systems are:

In 2023, QUT researchers created low-cost, dependable positioning systems for uses including general autonomous car systems and service robots. This was a novel approach towards enhancing the sight and perspective of the robots.

The second version of Aerotech, Inc.'s well-liked ANT nanopositioning stages was introduced in 2022. Applications requiring ultra-precise, high-throughput motion performance on one or more axes, such as photonics assembly as well as inspection, fiber alignment and optimization, testing, optics manufacturing, inspection, sensor testing and qualification, semiconductor processing and inspection, and research and laboratory applications, are well suited for it.

Request for Customization and Redefine Expectations: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=23603

Global Nano Positioning Systems Market Segmentation

Component



Actuators & Motors

Stages Sensors Scanners Controllers Others (steering mirror, accessories, etc.)



Technology



Capacitive

Piezoresistive Piezoelectric





Application



Optical

Metrology Microscopy Spectroscopy Lithography Precision Machinery Others (nanomachining, wafer profilometry, etc.)





End-use Industry



Aerospace & Defense

Automotive Healthcare & Life science Semiconductor IT & Telecommunication Industrial Food & Beverages Others (energy and utility, test and measurement, etc.)



Region



North America

Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America





Read More Related Reports:

Smart Parking Technologies Market by Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2031

Camera Module Market Analysis On Future Development 2031

Fiber Optic Connectors Market Current and Future Growth Analysis 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com