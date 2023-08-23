Global Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate Market is Estimated to Increase at a CAGR of 7.3% by 2023-2031: TMR Report

Increasing demand for skin care products & rapidly growing personal care industry to drive the polyglyceryl-3 methylglucose distearate market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global polyglyceryl-3 methylglucose distearate market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 3.4 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for polyglyceryl-3 methylglucose distearate is expected to close at US$ 1.93 billion.



Increasing consumer demand for effective and safe skincare products, and increased awareness about skincare routines drive the market for polyglyceryl-3 methylglucose distearate, as it can enhance the texture, emulsification, and moisturizing properties of skincare formulations, making products more effective and enjoyable to use.

Rising awareness about skin health is fueling the demand for products that not only provide cosmetic benefits but also promote skin wellness, driving the market growth during the forecast period Increased awareness of personal grooming and self-care, and increasing demand for hair care & skin care products to drive the market growth

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 1.8 Bn Estimated Value US$ 3.4 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 7.3% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 410 Pages Market Segmentation Source, Grade, Form, Function, Application Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Evonik, Azelis Americas, LLC, KCI, The Herbarie, Cargill, Sakamoto Yakuhin kogyo Co., Ltd., Spiga Nord S.p.A., The Good Scents Company, Universal Preserv-A-Chem Inc., Cosmacon GmbH, The Lubrizol Corporation

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the polyglyceryl-3 methylglucose distearate market was valued at US$ 1.8 billion

By grade, the pharmaceutical grade segment enjoys high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.

Based on the function, the emulsifier segment accounts for the highest market share as Polyglyceryl-3 methyl glucose distearate excels in this role, helping formulators create emulsions that maintain their integrity over time

Based on application, the baby care product segment is expected to generate significant revenue during the forecast period.

Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Increased disposable income, and changing beauty standards. This growth leads to higher demand for cosmetic ingredients, including Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate.

Increasing technological advances & research and development efforts to improve the properties and performance of Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate contribute to its market growth.

Manufacturers are investing in the expansion of their production facilities to cater to the growing demand and ensure an adequate supply of polyglyceryl-3 methylglucose distearate



Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate Market – Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to dominate the polyglyceryl-3 methylglucose distearate market during the forecast period owing to the presence of well-established cosmetics and skincare industry, with a focus on product innovation and consumer preferences for high-quality formulations. Region's emphasis on natural and clean beauty products might drive the demand for naturally derived emulsifiers like Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate.

The polyglyceryl-3 methylglucose distearate market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period rising disposable income, urbanization, changing consumer preferences, and increased awareness of skincare. Consumers in the region often seek products that offer superior texture and performance, which could contribute to the demand for effective emulsifiers.

Competitive Landscape

The global polyglyceryl-3 methylglucose distearate market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global polyglyceryl-3 methylglucose distearate market report:

Evonik

Azelis Americas, LLC

KCI

The Herbarie

Cargill

Sakamoto Yakuhin kogyo Co., Ltd.

Spiga Nord S.p.A.

The Good Scents Company

Universal Preserv-A-Chem Inc.

Cosmacon GmbH

The Lubrizol Corporation

Others

Key Developments in the Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate Market

In June 2023 - Azelis , a leading innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, is pleased to announce a new distribution agreement with Groupe Berkem, a leading player in bio-based chemistry and plant extraction for the personal care and cosmetics industries. Effective immediately, Azelis will distribute Berkem’s complete portfolio of plant-based cosmetics ingredients in Thailand and Korea.

, a leading innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, is pleased to announce a new distribution agreement with Groupe Berkem, a leading player in bio-based chemistry and plant extraction for the personal care and cosmetics industries. Effective immediately, Azelis will distribute Berkem’s complete portfolio of plant-based cosmetics ingredients in Thailand and Korea. In June 2023 - Lubrizol Life Science (LLS) is a leader in the beauty industry, known for its creative and innovative products. Now LLS is taking that legacy into the captivating world of virtual reality with the introduction of Argireline®peptide verse, an immersive metaverse experience that celebrates the evolution of Argireline® peptide.

Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate Market – Key Segmentation

Source

Natural

Synthetic



Grade



Pharmaceutical Grade Cosmetic Grade

Form

Liquid

Powder

Others



Function



Emulsifier



Surfactant

Thickening Agent

Emollient

Humectant

Others

Application



Bath & Shower Gels



Hair Conditioning & Shampoo

Foundations

Face Powders & Blushes

Antiperspirant & Deodorants

Sunscreens

Lip Gloss

Moisturizers

Skin Lightening Creams

Baby Care Products

Serums

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



