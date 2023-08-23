NV5 Awarded $25 Million in Resident Inspection Services by the New York City Department of Design and Construction

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a $16 million extension to an existing resident engineering inspection services contract by the New York City Department of Design and Construction (“NYCDDC”). NV5 has also been issued a $9 million task order to provide resident engineering inspection services for the reconstruction of Trinity Place in Lower Manhattan. In addition to reconstruction of the roadway, the project’s scope will include extensive upgrades to the City’s sewer system and electric and gas infrastructure.



“We are proud of the relationship that we have built with the NYCDDC and the unique value that we deliver to the Department,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “Longstanding relationships, like the one with NYCDDC, continue to be significant drivers of organic growth throughout NV5.”

“We have developed a mutually beneficial relationship with NYCDDC, our largest client in New York City, and NV5 will continue to support the City’s focus on infrastructure improvements while incorporating elements of sustainability and resiliency,” said Joseph Menzer, PE, ENV SP, Director of Engineering at NV5.

“We are pleased that our resident engineering staff is contributing to the safety, durability, and functionality of projects that will improve the lives of residents and visitors throughout New York City,” commented Liam Madden, Director of Construction and Utility Services at NV5.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: Utility services, infrastructure engineering, construction quality assurance, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

