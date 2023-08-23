STACK Infrastructure’s Heroes of the Sea Charitable Fundraiser Exceeds $1.3 Million in Program Lifetime Giving

In addition, a Heroes of the Sea Endowment Fund has also been established to ensure long-term support of service members, their families, and their communities

DENVER, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced it raised $645,000 at its annual Heroes of the Sea Charitable Fundraiser and Salmon Fishing Derby, surpassing $1.3 million in program lifetime contributions. Held in Astoria, Oregon, the event benefits the Pacific Northwest Chief Warrant Officers Association (CWOA), a 501(c)(3) non-profit, community-based organization that represents active duty, reservist, and retired Chief Warrant Officers of the U.S. Coast Guard. The CWOA has established a Heroes of the Sea Foundation Endowment Fund and contributed an initial $600,000 to fund charitable distributions on a permanent basis into the future.



“This milestone highlights the influence our digital infrastructure industry can have on local communities,” said Ty Miller, Chief Commercial Officer of STACK Americas. “We applaud the generosity of our clients and partners whose donations actively support service members, their families, and their communities across the United States. With veterans comprising more than half of our Critical Operations team, STACK considers it an honor to aid service members and launch an endowment fund that will ensure they are supported for years to come.”

The U.S. Coast Guard, the true “heroes of the sea,” serves many functions beyond search and rescue. The maritime branch assists with port security, hazard spills, navigation, and ecosystem conservation, and also protects coastlines including vital subsea communication cables that people depend on every day. U.S. Coast Guard members do essential work in seaside communities, but with limited resources, making unexpected life events fiscally challenging. Utilizing the funds raised through Heroes of the Sea and the newly established endowment fund, the CWOA is able to offer emergency support, service member advocacy, educational aid, and legal assistance to community members in need in perpetuity.

“The generosity we witnessed during this year’s Heroes of the Sea is unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” said Dean Johnston, president of the Pacific Northwest CWOA. “The increasing amount of aid we are able to offer for the community is truly remarkable, and we are privileged to be able to provide such meaningful support.”

STACK is committed to supporting the people and communities across its data center markets. In addition to the annual Heroes of the Sea fundraiser, STACK fosters the next generation of data center talent via its Women in Data Centers apprenticeship program and contributions to the Northern Virginia Community College Student Success Fund. STACK deeply values the health of its communities and continues to expand its human impact programs.

