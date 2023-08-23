Baudax Bio Announces Distribution of Series C Preferred Stock to Holders of its Common Stock

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (the “Company” or “Baudax Bio”) (NASDAQ: BXRX), a biotechnology company focused on developing T cell receptor (“TCR”) therapies utilizing human regulatory T cells (“Tregs”), as well as a portfolio of clinical stage Neuromuscular Blocking Agents (“NMBs”) and an associated reversal agent, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of one one-thousandth of a share of newly designated Series C Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, for each outstanding share of the Company’s common stock held of record as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on September 5, 2023. The shares of Series C Preferred Stock will be distributed to such recipients at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on September 7, 2023. The outstanding shares of Series C Preferred Stock will vote together with the outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock, as a single class, exclusively with respect to a proposal to approve a reverse stock split, as well as any proposal to adjourn any meeting of shareholders called for the purpose of voting on the reverse stock split, and will not be entitled to vote on any other matter, except to the extent required under the Pennsylvania Business Corporation Law. Subject to certain limitations, each outstanding share of Series C Preferred Stock will have 1,000,000 votes per share (or 1,000 votes per one one-thousandth of a share of Series C Preferred Stock).



All shares of Series C Preferred Stock that are not present in person or by proxy at the meeting of shareholders held to vote on the reverse stock split as of immediately prior to the opening of the polls at such meeting will automatically be redeemed by the Company and shall have no voting power. Any outstanding shares of Series C Preferred Stock that have not been so redeemed will be redeemed if such redemption is ordered by the Company’s Board of Directors or automatically upon the approval by the Company’s shareholders of an amendment to the Company’s articles of incorporation effecting the reverse stock split at such meeting.

The Series C Preferred Stock will be uncertificated, and no shares of Series C Preferred Stock will be transferable by any holder thereof except in connection with a transfer by such holder of any shares of the Company’s common stock held by such holder. In that case, a number of one one-thousandths of a share of Series C Preferred Stock equal to the number of shares of the Company’s common stock to be transferred by such holder would be transferred to the transferee of such shares of common stock.

Further details regarding the Series C Preferred Stock will be contained in a report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio/TeraImmune is a biotech company focused on innovative products for certain auto-immune conditions, of which many but not all, are orphan drug conditions as well as acute care and related settings. The combined company will further the development of Treg therapy specific to HA (pipeline candidate TI-168). TI-168 is a next-generation, FVIII specific Treg therapy designed to reliably and effectively address Hemophilia A patients with FVIII inhibitor. By combining the patented Treg culture method and TeraImmune designed FVIII-specific TCR, the Company has successfully demonstrated the therapeutic concept of FVIII TCR-Treg therapy in controlling of FVIII ADA in a hemophilic animal model. The lead program TI-168 has shown encouraging pre-clinical data and the FDA has cleared an IND to commence a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of Hemophilia A with inhibition.

In addition, over time, the combined company will advance the development of TeraImmune’s innovative immune-cell therapies, leveraging a dual Treg manufacturing platform consisting of both natural regulatory Tregs isolated from patients and induced Tregs converted from a patient’s T-effector (“Teff”) cells. This Treg platform technology is designed for conditions that suppress unwanted immune reactions and includes the allogenic, or off-the-shelf, Tregs obtained from Umbilical Cord Blood for the treatment of skin diseases such as Atopic Dermatitis. For more information, please visit www.baudaxbio.com.

