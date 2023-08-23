Tri Pointe Homes Earns PEOPLE Companies That Care® Recognition From PEOPLE Magazine and Great Place To Work®

The designation marks the first time Tri Pointe Homes has been named to the highly competitive and prestigious list

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes® (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., announced today that it has been recognized for the first time as one of the 2023 PEOPLE Companies That Care®. The designation from PEOPLE and Great Place To Work® recognizes companies that have surpassed rigorous benchmarks to establish themselves as the best companies to work for in the country. The highly competitive selection process celebrates companies that offer positive outcomes for their team members regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, or other demographic identifier.



“Tri Pointe Homes prides itself on being a people-first company, making this designation as a PEOPLE Companies That Care® deeply meaningful,” said Heather Breidenthal, Chief Human Resources Officer of Tri Pointe Homes. “We are tremendously intentional about creating a culture where our people can constantly learn and grow and exemplify our philosophy of being in the life-changing business. We are extremely proud and grateful to have teams across the country that embrace our company values and engage beyond their roles by caring for each other, as well as the larger community. We are honored and humbled that PEOPLE and Great Place To Work® have recognized these attributes in us and counted us among the country’s best workplaces.”

To determine the PEOPLE Companies That Care® list, Great Place To Work® analyzed more than 1.3 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees. Companies, which must be Great Place To Work Certified™ submitted essays that were validated by employee survey data to give a complete picture of the way an organization cares for its employees, its community, and the planet.

Tri Pointe Homes’ guiding principles or “brand pillars” clearly differentiate the company and have helped it to evolve and thrive across the years. The company’s “Passionate Culture” pillar begins and ends with people: creating a rewarding, empowering environment that inspires team members to embrace the company mission as a calling rather than exclusively as a profession.

At the center of Tri Pointe’s emphasis on passionate culture is H.E.A.R.T. The company’s core values of Humility (seek to constantly learn and grow), Empowerment (trust one another to make good decisions), Authenticity (embrace each other as individuals with diverse backgrounds and points of view), Results (embrace challenges and celebrate wins), and Team (respect and collaboration are key) drive the culture and desired behaviors of all team members companywide, from coast to coast.

In addition to being recognized as one of the 2023 PEOPLE Companies That Care®, Tri Pointe Homes was named to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list and was designated as one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials™. The company’s 2022 achievements and accolades from Great Place To Work® include being named as one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials™, Best Workplaces in Construction™, and Best Workplaces for Women™. Tri Pointe Homes has been a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company since 2021.

