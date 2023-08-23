Fiverr’s CEO Stands in Agreement with U.S. Judge Ruling that AI-Generated Work without Human Involvement is Unfit for Copyright

Micha Kaufman, CEO of Fiverr says, “While AI can be a powerful tool in the creative process, it's the human element that imbues work with originality.”

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micha Kaufman, CEO of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced his support of DC District Court Judge Beryl A. Howell’s ruling that AI-generated work devoid of human intervention cannot be granted copyright protection.



“We support this ruling. This is what we’ve been saying all along,” Kaufman said. “We at Fiverr know that while AI can be a powerful tool in the creative process, it's the human element that imbues work with originality.”

Fiverr's platform is built upon the principle of human collaboration, where freelancers from around the world bring their expertise to cater to the diverse needs of businesses. Every project commissioned on Fiverr involves direct interaction and input from human creators, ensuring that each piece of work carries a distinct and personalized touch. “If you are hiring a freelancer on Fiverr, you are getting authentic copyrightable services because you’re always dealing with humans,” Kaufman points out. “Fiverr’s commitment to the sanctity of human creativity aligns with Judge Howell’s ruling, which notes that human authorship is a bedrock requirement of copyright.”

The opening shot in the battle over AI copyright has been fired with this clear cut case. However, many questions remain and many more will be posed as AI becomes integral to people's toolboxes. We at Fiverr are steadfast in our belief that while AI can augment and accelerate creative processes, it cannot replicate the depth of human insight that fuels artistic expression.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Business Solutions, large companies can find the right talent and tools, tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 600 skills, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

Don’t get left behind - come be a part of the future of work by visiting fiverr.com , read our blog , and follow us on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

Media Contacts:

Siobhan Aalders

Laura Podesta

press@fiverr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/172a69f3-0a72-4ed3-a31b-bb54b8e0b1ef.