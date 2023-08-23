Managed Mobility Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Managed Mobility Services Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

As per TBRC's managed mobility services market forecast, the managed mobility services market size is predicted to reach a value of $71.62 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 28.9% through the forecast period.

Outsourcing non-core business activities is driving the growth of the managed mobility services market. North America is expected to hold the largest managed mobility services market share.

Major players in the managed mobility services market include AT&T, Fujitsu, IBM Corporation, Wipro, Orange Business Services, Telefónica, Vodafone, Accenture, Maxis Bhd, Digital Management Inc., DXC Technology, Unisys, Verizon Communications.

Managed Mobility Services Market Segments

1) By Type: Device Management, Application Management, Security Management, Maintenance & Support

2) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

3) By Organization Size: SMEs, Large Enterprises

4) By End-Use Industry: IT and Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Other End-user Industries

Managed mobility services refer to the procurement, provisioning, and management of devices used by enterprises’ mobile and remote employees to ensure compliance with the enterprise environment. Managed mobility services provider eases the burden of the corporate IT department by handling the management complexity of multiple device platforms.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Managed Mobility Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Managed Mobility Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Managed Mobility Services Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

