Global Malware Analysis Market Is Projected To Grow At A 28% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Malware Analysis Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the malware analysis market. As per TBRC’s malware analysis market forecast, the malware analysis market size is predicted to reach a value of $26.79 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 28.4% through the forecast period.

The rise in the instances of cyberattacks is expected to propel the growth of the malware analysis market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest malware analysis market share.

Major players in the malware analysis market include FireEye, Cisco Systems Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Sophos Group plc, Kaspersky Lab, Fortinet, Check Point Software Technologies, Qualys Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., AT&T Inc., Broadcom Inc., McAfee Corp., Juniper Networks.

Malware Analysis Market Segments
1) By Component: Solution, Service
2) By Deployment Model: On-Premises, Cloud-Based
3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small Medium Enterprise
4) By Industry Vertical: Aerospace And Defense, BFSI, Public Sector, Retail, Healthcare, IT And Telecom, Energy And Utilities, Manufacturing, Other Industries

The malware analysis refers to a process that analyze suspicious files' behavior and their purposes using tools and techniques. The goal of malware analysis is to identify and mitigate any potential hazard. This realistic method allows analysts to use malware analysis tools to comprehend the malware's functions, goals, and potential consequences. They examine and assess individual malware samples, usually in a confined setting known as a sandbox.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Malware Analysis Market Trends And Strategies
4. Malware Analysis Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Malware Analysis Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix



