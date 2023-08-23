Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter Market to surpass US$ 9 billion driven by the rising environmental awareness
The photovoltaic (PV) inverter market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.03% from US$4.678 billion in 2021 to US$9.135 billion by 2028.
The PV inverter market is driven by the increasing demand for renewable energy, technological advancements, implementation of zero-emission policies, and government measures and initiatives. ”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the photovoltaic (PV) inverter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.03% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$9.135 billion by 2028.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
Some of the prime factors propelling the photovoltaic inverter market growth are the increasing demand for renewable energy, technological advancements, implementation of zero-emission policies by businesses, and government policies and measures.
A photovoltaic inverter, commonly known as a solar inverter, is a crucial component in a photovoltaic solar power system. Its primary function is to change the solar panels' direct current (DC) electricity into alternating current (AC), which may be utilized to power buildings, commercial buildings, and the electrical grid.
Various collaborations and technological advancements are driving the photovoltaic inverter market. For instance, SOFAR launched its new inverter for the global market named SOFAR 100-125KTL-G4 at the World Future Energy Summit. The new inverter is less than 75 kg in weight and requires minimal additional labor to install. Additionally, the cloud monitoring platform makes it possible for hassle-free O&M.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/pv-inverter-market
The photovoltaic inverter market is segmented into standalone and on-grid depending on the connectivity. Standalone PV inverters systems are commonly employed in remote areas or locations where grid access is unavailable or unreliable. Technological advancements and an increasing need for decentralized energy generation are driving the segment’s growth. For instance, Solis released its new off-grid inverter designed for areas with frequent power outages named S5-EO1P(4-5)K-48 series. It boasts a peak efficiency rating of 96.7% and includes an AC charging capability.
The photovoltaic inverter market is segmented into micro, string, and central, based on the type. The microinverter segment is experiencing significant growth, largely due to several advantages it offers. The increased efficiency in microinverters translates to higher energy production, making them an attractive option for consumers looking to maximize their solar system's output.
The market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial, based on application. The residential sector involves solar installations on individual homes and residential buildings. This segment is witnessing significant growth owing to several factors such as rising awareness and adoption, and government incentives and policies. For instance, the People's Climate Vote Survey conducted by the UNDP in 2021 found that 64% of people agree that urgent action is needed to address the global emergency of climate change. The majority of survey respondents in eight of the 10 nations with the largest power sector emissions supported renewable energy sources.
Geographically, North America holds a substantial share of the photovoltaic inverter market owing to population growth leading to more power outages, growing installations of residential energy storage systems, and growing investments in solar energy and off-grid energy. For instance, as per SEIA's data for 2021, the United States added 5.4 gigawatts of solar photovoltaic capacity, resulting in a cumulative installed capacity of 113.5 gigawatts. This amount of capacity is sufficient to provide power to approximately 21.8 million households in the United States.
The research study includes coverage of SMA Solar Technology AG, SUNGROW, Delta Electronics Inc., Omron Corporation, TMEIC, Sineng, CHINT Group, Solax Power, SolarEdge, and Huawei among other significant players in the photovoltaic inverter market.
The photovoltaic inverter market report segments the market as below:
• By Connectivity
o Standalone
o On-Grid
• By Type
o Micro
o String
o Central
• By Application
o Residential
o Commercial
o Industrial
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Others
Explore More Reports:
• Inverter Battery Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/inverter-battery-market
• Global Inverter Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-inverter-market
• Central Inverter Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/central-inverter-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
+1 850-250-1698
info@knowledge-sourcing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn