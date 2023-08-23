European Commission pays further €1.5 billion in assistance to Ukraine

On 22 August, the European Commission paid €1.5 billion under the Macro-financial Assistance + package for Ukraine, worth up to €18 billion. Including this payment, Ukraine has so far received €12 billion this year under Macro-financial Assistance +.

This support will help Ukraine to continue paying wages and pensions, and keep essential public services running, such as hospitals, schools, and housing for relocated people.

It will also allow Ukraine to ensure macroeconomic stability and restoration of critical infrastructure destroyed by the war, such as energy infrastructure, water systems, transport networks, roads, and bridges.

This last disbursement comes after 25 July, when the Commission found that Ukraine continued to make satisfactory progress towards implementing the agreed policy conditions and complied with reporting requirements, which aim to ensure the transparent and efficient use of the funds.

Ukraine has notably achieved important progress to enhance financial stability, strengthen the rule of law, improve its gas system, encourage energy efficiency and promote a better business climate.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “We are mobilising every effort to help Ukraine. Today, we paid another €1.5 billion in assistance to the country, as it faces Russia’s brutal war of aggression and works on restoring its infrastructure. And our support will go well beyond 2023. We will continue to stand resolutely by Ukraine’s side, with up to €50 billion in support proposed for 2024-2027.”

Overall, since the start of the war, the support to Ukraine and Ukrainians amounts to €77 billion.

