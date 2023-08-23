Armenian Foreign Minister meets EU Ambassador and stresses the urgency of resolving humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh

On 20 August, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, received the Head of the EU Delegation to the Republic of Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, on the occasion of the end of her diplomatic mission in Armenia.

The issues of regional security and stability were discussed during the meeting, and in particular, Minister Mirzoyan stressed the urgency of taking measures to resolve the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is getting worse by the hour, as a result of the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan.

It was stressed that the discussion held in the UN Security Council also demonstrated the understanding of the grave consequences of the humanitarian crisis for the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, and the importance of resuming the Lachin corridor’s function.

Mirzoyan also said that such a deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh can seriously undermine the efforts of Armenia and the international community to establish stability in the region.

