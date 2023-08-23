InEvolve: summer youth camp takes place in Ukraine with EU and UNDP support

This week, the European Union and the United Nations Development Programme in Ukraine are hosting ‘InEvolve’ – a camp for youth leaders from communities in the Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava oblasts.

Young people study topics such as active citizenship and volunteering, leading social projects to rebuild Ukraine, and developing social entrepreneurship. Special attention is paid to developing partnerships, non-violent communication, and conflict resolution.

In addition, participants will gain knowledge and skills in design thinking and turning ideas into impressive projects, fighting corruption, and promoting mental wellbeing.

UNDP in Ukraine is organising the ‘InEvolve’ camp as part of the ‘EU4Recovery — Empowering Communities in Ukraine’ project, financed by the European Union.

