Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,225 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,868 in the last 365 days.

EU and UNDP support energy themed camp for Moldovan youth

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) supported an energy themed camp for 112 young people aged 15-17 years old in Moldova.

The ten-day ENERGEL summer camp was organised by Gutta-Club, with support from the  ‘Addressing the Energy Crisis in Moldova’ programme, funded by the European Union and implemented by UNDP Moldova. 

The camp took place form the 29 July to the 8 August and from the 11 to 21 August.

The itinerary included a visit to Moldova’s largest photovoltaic park, a $4 million investment in the Criuleni district, and a sanitation activity in the village of Răculești.

The children calculated their own climate footprints and put on a climate-themed show. They also took part in practical workshops on the theme of ‘reusing’.

Students are now equipped to adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle, saving energy, recycling waste, and urging their family and friends to do the same.

The ENERGEL Summer Camp is in its ninth edition and was started in 2011, with the support of the EU and UNDP.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU and UNDP support energy themed camp for Moldovan youth

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more