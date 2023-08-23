Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,255 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,878 in the last 365 days.

Pharvaris To Present at the 2023 HAEi Regional Conference EMEA

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced the acceptance of three abstracts for presentation at the HAEi Regional Conference EMEA, taking place in Munich from September 1-3, 2023.

Presentation details:

  • Title: Early symptom relief following treatment with the oral bradykinin 2 receptor antagonist deucrictibant immediate-release capsule (PHVS416) in patients with hereditary angioedema attacks
    Presenter: Marcin Stobiecki, M.D.
    Date, Time: Friday, September 1, 19:15-20:15 CEST
    Format: Poster Presentation
  • Title: Efficacy and safety of bradykinin B2 receptor antagonism with oral deucrictibant in prophylaxis of hereditary angioedema attacks: CHAPTER-1 phase 2 trial design
    Presenter: Emel Aygören-Pürsün, M.D.
    Date, Time: Friday, September 1, 19:15-20:15 CEST
    Format: Poster Presentation
  • Title: Efficacy and safety of the oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist deucrictibant immediate-release capsule (PHVS416) in treatment of hereditary angioedema attacks: results of RAPIDe-1 phase 2 trial
    Presenter: Markus Magerl, M.D.
    Date, Time: Saturday, September 2, 11:35-12:45 CEST
    Format: Oral Presentation

After the close of the respective sessions, the posters and presentation slides will be made available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Pharvaris
Building on its deep-seated roots in HAE, Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks. By directly pursuing this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE efficacious, safe, and easy-to-administer alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.


Contact
Maggie Beller
Executive Director, Head of External and Internal Communications
Maggie.beller@pharvaris.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Pharvaris To Present at the 2023 HAEi Regional Conference EMEA

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more