PEOPLE and Great Place To Work® Announce PEOPLE’s “100 Companies that Care” for 2023

Cisco Named No. 1 with 80% Workforce Participation in Community Impact Programming

New York, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEOPLE reveals its seventh annual list of 100 Companies that Care®, spotlighting employers that have gone above and beyond to create positive workplaces for their staff and the community at large.

Cisco landed the No. 1 spot this year for its efforts to empower employees to give back to their communities. From the time they join the company, workers are encouraged to volunteer, engage, and donate, with 80% of the workforce participating in its Community Impact program. In FY21, more than 62,000 employees generated more than $34 million in donations and matching gifts.

The passion of Cisco’s employees is matched by the company’s action on important community priorities, from the environment to homelessness. Cisco’s commitment to reach net zero for all scope emissions by 2040 demands the company engage its network of suppliers and partners to drive change. And efforts to combat homelessness in California have been expanded outside the U.S. as Cisco works with nonprofit partners in Rome to address homelessness in Italy’s capital, with all employees encouraged to participate in the effort to give shelter to those who need it.

Read more about Cisco and some of the other featured companies that made the list here and in the September 4, 2023, issue of PEOPLE, which hits newsstands nationwide on Friday, August 25.

PEOPLE once again partnered with global workplace culture authority Great Place To Work ® to identify the top U.S. companies that best fit the criteria, analyzing survey responses that represent the experience of 7.5 million employees.

Companies that Care is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on the level of care and concern for their employees, their communities, and the environment. Winning companies score highly on how well they create great employee experiences that cut across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or their role within the organization. Great Place To Work also assessed the level of generosity of each organization’s benefits and philanthropic and community support.

PEOPLE’s TOP 10 COMPANIES THAT CARE for 2023

1. Cisco

2. Rocket Companies

3. American Express

4. RSM US LLP

5. Baird

6. Edward Jones

7. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

8. Bell Bank

9. Target Corporation

10. Sage Therapeutics

Other themes from this year’s list include increased flexible work options for employees. Collaborative Solutions, No. 42 on the list, enrolled 54% of its workforce in its Flex Work Program, which allows employees to work 80 hours over 9 days with every other Friday becoming a “Flex Day” away from work.

Other honorees focused on high-impact local causes. Edward Jones, No. 6, is investing in marginalized communities in St. Louis, committing $80 million in philanthropic giving toward inclusive economic growth. Companies also stood out with their commitment to the environment, efforts to create a more equitable and just workplace for all employees, and efforts to improve employees’ well-being.

“Being a caring company isn’t about winning a popularity contest,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These great companies use their power to build a better world for their employees and customers. As a result, they see stronger performance, more innovation, and higher profits.”

“The companies on this list keep their employees and their communities front and center, while thinking about how we can work together better — and do better for our neighbors and our planet," says PEOPLE Editor-in-Chief Wendy Naugle. "We're proud to partner with Great Place to Work to highlight these outstanding efforts."

To identify the 100 Companies That Care, PEOPLE teamed up with Great Place To Work to produce the ranking using the firm’s extensive database and inside knowledge of outstanding workplaces around the globe. Read the full methodology here . Employers that would like to be considered for next year’s list may apply at greatplacetowork.com/companies-that-care.

About PEOPLE

Dotdash Meredith’s PEOPLE revolutionized personality journalism when it launched as a weekly in 1974 with a mission to celebrate extraordinary people doing ordinary things and ordinary people doing extraordinary things.Ubiquitous and still at the center of pop culture close to 50 years later, the PEOPLE brand is accessible across all media and platforms (print, digital, video, podcasts, OTT, mobile, social) bringing more than 100 million consumers a unique mix of breaking entertainment news, exclusive photos, video, unparalleled access to the red carpet, celebrities, and in-depth reporting on the most compelling newsmakers of our time. An essential component of PEOPLE’s editorial vision remains human interest stories, which touch and often mirror the lives of our passionate audience. ComScore ranks the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Digital Network No. 1 in the entertainment news category.

About GREAT PLACE TO WORK

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture . Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index™ Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every company become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification™ and highly competitive Best Workplaces™ Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Their platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze, and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in over 90 countries worldwide. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

