Arrest Made in an Assault With Intent to Kill while Armed (Knife) Offense: 100 Block of M Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest in an Assault With Intent to Kill while Armed (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, in the 100 block of M Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 5:09 am, Fifth District officers responded to the location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

 

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 22-year-old Stephen Herring, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault With Intent to Kill While Armed (Knife).

 

