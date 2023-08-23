IsSettled Unveils Its Worldwide Network Launch: A Revolution in Global Finance
The nexus of finance. Unifying banks & corporates with real-time tokenization, liquidity, CBDC, ISO 20022 messaging, FX & more.
Banking systems have been a solid foundation for decades. However, the demands of today's economy require evolution. With IsSettled we initiate the transition to a more efficient financial horizon.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IsSettled, a transformative financial network, is thrilled to announce its forthcoming worldwide launch. This launch heralds an era of streamlined, transparent financial transactions, connecting global financial institutions like never before. Concurrently, IsSettled embarks on a capital-raising journey for its development and actively seeks to form a consortium of forward-thinking banks.
Introducing a Unified Global Network
IsSettled’s platform enables organizations to engage directly with global financial institutions, eliminating intermediaries. Financial entities can effortlessly build their network, manage member lists, initiate partnership agreements, and set credit limits on IsSettled’s digital accounts. This cohesive technical platform facilitates liquidity consolidation, thus widening the horizons of lending, depository, and global payment ventures.
Real-Time Transactions Reinvented
Harnessing the ISO 20022 payment messages and tokenized liquidity, IsSettled is poised to redefine cross-border payments. This capability empowers institutions to execute any-sized payments with real-time clearance and interbank settlements on a net or gross basis. Transactions undergo swift, secure account-to-account transfers, enriched with features like pre-verification, approval, and in-depth tracking.
Asset Tokenization: Liquidity at its Peak
On the IsSettled network, assets undergo seamless tokenization, enabling swift transfers and immediate settlements. Its universal standard allows participants to digitize and govern various assets, including currencies and precious metals. Institutions can further engage with other members’ tokenized assets, fueling international payments, trades, and settlements.
Real-Time FX Market RFQ: Trading Reimagined
IsSettled pioneers an FX market where participants can exchange quotes, trade tokenized assets, and circumvent hefty intermediary commissions. Operating 24/7, the network ensures swift atomic settlements, enabling members to access cross-currency liquidity efficiently.
As IsSettled stands on the precipice of its global launch, it beckons institutions to be part of this groundbreaking journey. A new age of finance beckons, built on collaboration, innovation, and unparalleled efficiency.
Maxim and Pavel Yakimov
IsSettled Worldwide Network
team@issettled.com
