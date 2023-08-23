[Latest] Oral Spray Market Size to Hit $ 497.82 Million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 1.64%

According to Zion Market Research, the global oral spray market size is projected to reach USD 497.82 million by 2030 from its value of USD 437.15 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 1.64% during the forecast period. The global oral spray industry can benefit from the rising demand for non-invasive and convenient delivery methods for medications, supplements, and personal care products.

NEW YORK, United States, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Oral Spray Market By Application (Skincare Products, Medicine, Nutraceuticals, Cannabis & CBD Products, And Others), By Type (Drug Oral Spray And Daily Oral Care Spray), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global oral spray market size was worth around USD 437.15 million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 497.82 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 1.64% between 2023 and 2030.”

Oral Spray Market Overview:

The oral spray industry is concerned with the manufacture and distribution of oral spray for the delivery of chemicals or substances into the body. These devices are used to spray liquid formulations of active chemicals or medicines into the mouth so that the mucous membrane in the mouth and throat area can immediately absorb the vital drug. Oral sprays are employed in many different industries. In the pharmaceutical industry, for example, oral sprays are used to administer medication such as pain relievers, allergy drugs, and oral health products directly into the patient's circulation via the oral mucosa. Oral sprays are becoming increasingly popular in the nutraceutical industry for providing vitamins, minerals, botanical extracts, and dietary supplements. Because of the numerous benefits connected with oral spray, the business has seen substantial expansion in recent years.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/oral-spray-market



(Before you plan to buy, sample reports are a great option to examine our in-depth studies or reports)





(Before making a purchase, you may evaluate the quality of our in-depth research and studies with the help of sample reports)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

Around 221+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historic and Forecast Growth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

Zion Market Research Methodology

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 437.15 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 497.82 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 1.64% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered OraCoat, Sunstar Group, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Allergan plc, Perrigo Company plc, Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Dr. Fresh LLC, Xlear Inc., EUSA Pharma, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Life Extension, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Wockhardt Ltd., Dynarex Corporation, Comvita Ltd., Geo Pharma LLC, Primex Pharmaceuticals AG, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, GSK Consumer Healthcare, and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. Segments Covered By Application, By Type, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

The oral spray market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the higher convenience and ease of use

Based on application segmentation, medicine was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

As more players try with oral sprays, segmental growth may accelerate. In 2022, the global mouth freshener market, of which oral spray is a major component, was estimated to be worth more than USD 18 billion.

Based on type segmentation, drug oral spray was the leading type in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report | Quick Delivery Available - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/oral-spray-market



Oral Spray Market: Growth Drivers

Convenience and ease of use to drive market growth

The global oral spray market is expected to expand because to the convenience and ease of use provided by oral sprays across applications. They are more user-friendly in terms of delivering chemicals into the body. Consumers are not required to take pills or capsules, which some individuals dislike and others are unable to consume for a variety of reasons. As a result, for such people, oral sprays become more tempting, while pills become difficult to swallow. Furthermore, these devices are intended to transfer active chemicals directly into the bloodstream via the mouth mucosa. When compared to traditional ways of dosage delivery, this results in better bioavailability and faster absorption. Rapid absorption results in a faster commencement of effect and is thus more desirable, particularly for administering painkillers and allergy drugs. The timing of action initiation is critical for these drugs.

Oral Spray Market: Segmentation

The global oral spray market is segmented based on application, type, and region.

Based on application, the global market segments are skincare products, medicine, nutraceuticals, cannabis & CBS products, and others. The highest industry growth was observed in the medicine segment as oral sprays are commonly used to deliver several medicines including throat sprays and oral healthcare products.

Based on type, the global market divisions are drug oral spray and daily oral care spray, The drug oral spray segment had a larger oral spray market share in 2022. They are used to deliver medications and pharmaceutical substances that have wide adoption in the healthcare sector.

Browse the full “Oral Spray Market By Application (Skincare Products, Medicine, Nutraceuticals, Cannabis & CBD Products, And Others), By Type (Drug Oral Spray And Daily Oral Care Spray), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/oral-spray-market



Regional Analysis:

North America will experience the most significant growth

The global oral spray market is expected to develop the fastest in North America, owing to factors such as increased product penetration and consumer awareness. Furthermore, healthcare infrastructure in the United States and Canada is highly developed, with the majority of the population having access to basic medical treatment. Oral spray products have become a vital aspect of maintaining oral hygiene for the majority of the regional population, thanks to continuous campaigns by governments and regional healthcare agencies to educate the public about preventative care.

Furthermore, there is an increasing need for non-invasive medication delivery systems, which may lead to increased use of oral spray for medicine delivery. Latin America is a developing market for the business, and factors such as rising healthcare expenditure and increased awareness of non-invasive medication delivery systems may contribute to a faster development rate.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Oral Spray market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. Some of the main players in the global Oral Spray market include;

OraCoat

Sunstar Group

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Allergan plc

Perrigo Company plc

Procter & Gamble Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Dr. Fresh LLC

Xlear Inc.

EUSA Pharma

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Life Extension

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Wockhardt Ltd.

Dynarex Corporation

Comvita Ltd.

And others.

Request For Customization on This Report as Per Your Requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7279



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Recent Industry Developments:

In February 2023, Arlak Biotech, an Indian pharmaceutical company, launched Melatonin oral spray. The spray is a much-awaited product since it is highly effective. It actively supplements the body’s production of melatonin which promotes better sleep. People struggling with falling asleep are likely to be hugely impacted by the product launch. It can also be used to adjust to new sleeping patterns or stay asleep for a longer duration

In January 2023, MGC Pharma and HempStreet entered a collaboration to launch ArtemicC, a mouth spray that can actively minimize symptoms related to Covid-19. The product is a nutraceutical mouth spray and has been reported to improve recovery periods in Covid-19 patients. MGC Pharma has been at the forefront of developing cannabis and other phytopharmaceuticals based polyherbal formulations

The global oral spray market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Skincare Products

Medicine

Nutraceuticals

Cannabis & CBD Products

Others

By Type

Drug Oral Spray

Daily Oral Care Spray

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Free Brochure of the Global Oral Spray Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/oral-spray-market



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Oral Spray industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Oral Spray Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Oral Spray Industry?

What segments does the Oral Spray Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Oral Spray Market sample report and company profiles?

What the Report Offers:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Atrophic Scars Treatment Market By Distribution Channel (Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Hospitals, E-Commerce, And Clinics & Dermatology Centers), By Product Type (Laser, Topical, Injectable, And Surface Treatment), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/atrophic-scars-treatment-market



Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Drug Market By Treatment (Medication, Supplements, Blood Transfusion, And Bone Marrow Transplant), By Drugs (Eculizumab, Ravulizumab, And Others), By Route Of Administration (Oral And Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Direct, Online Pharmacy, Retailers, And Others), By End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Emerging Trends, Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/paroxysmal-nocturnal-hemoglobinuria-drug-market



Becker’s Nevus Market By Type (Shoulder, Trunk, And Others), By Disease Occurrence (Birth And After Birth), By Treatment (Medication, Laser Treatment, And Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Emerging Trends, Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/beckers-nevus-market



Angular Cheilitis Treatment Market By Diagnosis (Physical Examination And Others), By Treatment (Antifungal, Antibiotics, Antiseptics, Steroid, Botulinum Toxin, And Others), By End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, And Retail Pharmacy) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Emerging Trends, Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/angular-cheilitis-treatment-market



Veterinary Vaccine Market By Route Of Administration (Intramuscular, Subcutaneous, And Intranasal), By Animal Type (Companion And Livestock), By Product (Inactivated Vaccines, Attenuated Live Vaccines, DNA Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, And Recombinant Vaccines), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Emerging Trends, Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/veterinary-vaccine-market



Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Market By Type (HPMC With Gelling Agent And HPMC Without Gelling Agent), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, And Other Applications), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/vegetable-hpmc-capsule-market



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge | Zion Market Research

USA: +1 3479038971 | +1 7187054574

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1 (855) 465-4651 | Newark: 1 (302) 444-0166

UK: +44 2032 894158

India: +91 7768 006 007 | +91 7768 006 008

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com | Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/



Follow Us on - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | YouTube

