Recording Chart Paper Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 3.08 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 5.18%: Zion Market Research

The global recording chart paper market is expected to encounter several growth opportunities influenced by the rising integration of traditional tools such as recording chart paper with modern, digital healthcare solutions.

NEW YORK, United States, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Recording Chart Paper Market By Application (Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, And Clinics), By Type (Ambulatory / EMS Recording Charts For Defibrillators, Cardiology Monitoring Recording Chart Papers, Ultrasound / OB-GYN Recording Chart Papers, And Fetal Monitoring Recording Chart Papers), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global recording chart paper market size was valued at around USD 2.08 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.18% and is anticipated to reach over USD 3.08 billion by 2030.”

Recording Chart Paper Market Overview:

The recording chart paper industry manufactures and sells chart sheets designed specifically to record vital information or data. The paper addresses the requirements of a variety of healthcare facilities, including hospitals, clinics, labs, and diagnostic centres, where chart papers are used in a variety of medical instruments and gadgets to monitor and record critical information about a patient's medical state. This comprises physiological characteristics, vital signs, and other crucial information. Electrocardiography (ECG) sheets, electroencephalography (EEG) papers, spirometry chart papers, foetal monitoring chart papers, and temperature or pressure chart papers are some of the most widely used recording chart papers. The recording chart paper market players can expect some growth possibilities over the projected period, but they may also face hurdles and growth constraints.

Key Insights from Primary Research

The recording chart paper market was valued at USD 2.08 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.08 billion by 2030.

The recording chart paper market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the rise in diagnostic procedures

Based on application segmentation, hospitals were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on type segmentation, cardiology monitoring recording chart Papers was the leading NAME in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global recording chart paper market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global recording chart paper market include;

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Schiller AG

Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd.

Mortara Instrument Inc.

Edan Instruments Inc.

Carestream Health

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Spacelabs Healthcare

Mindray Medical International Limited

Welch Allyn (Hillrom)

Ambu A/S

Innomed Medical

Compumedics Limited

Natus Medical Incorporated

Nihon Kohden America Inc.

Fukuda Sangyo Co. Ltd.

Cardiac Science Corporation

Burdick (Mortara Instrument Inc.)

And others

Recording Chart Paper Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in diagnostic procedures to drive market growth

The global recording chart paper market is expected to expand due to an increase in medical diagnostic procedures around the world. With an expanding population and an increase in the senior population rate, the number of medical patients globally has reached all-time highs. Covid-19 prompted an unprecedented number of patients in 2020 and 2021, and the rate has since documented continuous and steady growth.

According to Lippincott Williams & Wilkins, India would have more than 14 lakh cancer cases in 2022. The same pattern has been noticed in other medical problems such as diabetes, autoimmune illnesses, and other milder conditions. Furthermore, the high rate of healthcare expenditure, which was driven by government investments and increasing disposable money among the population, contributed to higher growth in diagnostic procedures, resulting in increased demand for recording chart papers.

Recording Chart Paper Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global recording chart paper market is segmented based on application, type, and region.

Based on application, the global recording chart paper market segments are diagnostic centers, hospitals, and clinics. The industry growth was dominated by the hospital's segment in 2022 since they provide a much wider range of services that includes diagnostic procedures and patient monitoring.

Based on type, the global recording chart paper industry segments are ambulatory / EMS recording charts for defibrillators, cardiology monitoring recording chart papers, ultrasound / OB-GYN recording chart papers, and fetal monitoring recording chart papers. The cardiology monitoring recording chart papers were the most sold in 2022.

Regional Analysis:

North America will maintain its dominance

North America is expected to lead the worldwide recording chart paper market during the projected period. Factors such as the availability of a sophisticated medical system focused on building integrated data recording systems that combine the best of old and modern techniques of record keeping could operate as a major growth engine. Furthermore, the growing number of patients with cardiovascular disorders, assisted by the construction of efficient medical reimbursement infrastructure, and the general population's spending power are both critical to regional market progress.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to develop at a high CAGR, owing to a growing population and an increasing older population in nations such as Japan, China, India, and South Korea. Furthermore, these regions are seeing a significant increase in investment in the healthcare business, which could contribute to faster growth.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.08 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 3.08 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.18% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Schiller AG, Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd., Mortara Instrument, Inc., Edan Instruments, Inc., Carestream Health, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Spacelabs Healthcare, Mindray Medical International Limited, Welch Allyn (Hillrom), Ambu A/S, Innomed Medical, Compumedics Limited, Natus Medical Incorporated, Nihon Kohden America, Inc., Fukuda Sangyo Co., Ltd., Cardiac Science Corporation, Burdick (Mortara Instrument, Inc.), BPL Medical Technologies, Huntleigh Healthcare, Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Midmark Corporation, and Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. Segments Covered By Application, By Type, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Recent Industry Developments:

In June 2020, Philips announced the launch of a new obstetrics monitoring solution during the peak of Covid-19 to assist expectant mothers and clinicians. After receiving the necessary approval from the US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), the product called the Avalon CL Fetal and Maternal Pod and Patch became available in the US region

In July 2022, GE Healthcare launched Voluson Expert 22. It is the company’s latest ultra-premium ultrasound innovation. The launch has helped the company emphasize its hold in the women’s health portfolio segment as the tools run using artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

The global recording chart paper market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

By Type

Ambulatory / EMS Recording Charts for Defibrillators

Cardiology Monitoring Recording Chart Papers

Ultrasound / OB-GYN Recording Chart Papers

Fetal Monitoring Recording Chart Papers

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Recording Chart Paper industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Recording Chart Paper Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Recording Chart Paper Industry?

What segments does the Recording Chart Paper Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Recording Chart Paper Market sample report and company profiles?

