Global Low Power Geolocation Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Low Power Geolocation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the low power geolocation market. As per TBRC’s low power geolocation market forecast, the low power geolocation market size is predicted to reach a value of $94.69 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 23.7% through the forecast period.

Increased deployment of 5G network solutions across key nations is driving the growth of the low power geolocation market. North America is expected to hold the largest low power geolocation market share.

Major players in the low power geolocation market include Cisco Systems, Digital Matter, Favendo GmbH, Hoopo, Kerlink S.A., Nestwave SAS, Semtech Corporation, Sigfox S.A., STMicroelectronics, Tracktio, Actility S.A., Senet Inc., Carius TECH.

Low Power Geolocation Market Segments

1) By Type: Software And Platform, Hardware, Services

2) By Technology: Global Positioning System (GPS), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ultra-Wideband, Low-Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN), Other Technologies

3) By Geolocation Area: Outdoor, Indoor

4) By Industry: Logistics And Transportation, Healthcare, Power Utilities, Agriculture, Consumer Electronics

Low power geolocation systems are tracking solutions that use low-power wireless technologies such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Zigbee for location tracking and for maintaining real-time location information. Low power generation is used for identifying, locating, and communicating locations of a networking device based on geographical coordinates and measures.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Low Power Geolocation Market Trends And Strategies

4. Low Power Geolocation Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Low Power Geolocation Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

