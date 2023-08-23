Global IoT Managed Services Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

IoT Managed Services Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “IoT Managed Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the IoT managed services market. As per TBRC’s IoT managed services market forecast, the IoT managed services market size is predicted to reach a value of $178.05 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 23.6% through the forecast period.

The increasing use of IoT managed services solutions in the automotive, electronic goods, and information and telecommunications industries will propel the growth of the IoT managed services market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest IoT managed services market share. Major players in the IoT managed services market include Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies Ltd., HARMAN International, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, GOOGLE Inc., Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra Limited, Accenture PLC, Oracle Corporation, Intel Security Group.

IoT Managed Services Market Segments

1) By Service Type: Infrastructure Management Services, Security Management Services, Network Management Services, Data Management Services, Device Management Services

2) By End-Users: Automotive And Transport, Information Technology And Telecom, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Other End-Users

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

The IoT managed services are services that aid in IoT environment management. It defines a suitable business strategy for digital transformation and enables organizations to bring together the right mix of IoT products and solutions. IoT managed services offer systematic solutions to business problems, boost operational efficiency, and open up new markets.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. IoT Managed Services Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

