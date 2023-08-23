IoT In Utilities Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

IoT In Utilities Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “IoT In Utilities Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the IoT in utilities market. As per TBRC’s IoT in utilities market forecast, the IoT in utilities market size is predicted to reach a value of $81.01 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.0% through the forecast period.

The increasing demand for digitization is expected to propel the growth of the IoT in the utility market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest IoT in utilities market share. Major players in the IoT in utilities market include International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Verizon Communications, Cisco Systems Inc., Vodafone Group, Telit, Landis+Gyr, Itron Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Huawei Technologies, Trimble Inc., ABB Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric, Aclara Technologies.

IoT In Utilities Market Segments

1) By Component: Platform, Solutions, Services, Other Components

2) By Technology: Sensors, RFID, Connectivity Technology

3) By Application: Electricity Grid Management, Gas Management, Water and Waste Management, Other Applications

The IoT in utilities is the concept for developing advanced solutions that improve productivity and accuracy, solve critical problems, and improve real-time decision-making. It is used to reduce emissions, distribute energy resources, accommodate the integration of renewables, and improve reliability and efficiency. IoT in the utility is used for creating powerful connected networks of data flows among distributed energy resources (DERs), in-home devices, and nano/microgrids.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. IoT In Utilities Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

