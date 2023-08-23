Fraud Hunters Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Fraud Hunters Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Fraud Hunters Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the fraud hunters market. As per TBRC’s fraud hunters market forecast, the fraud hunters market size is predicted to reach a value of $13.35 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 15.8% through the forecast period.

The rise in intellectual and financial theft is expected to propel the growth of the fraud hunter market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest fraud hunters market share. Major players in the fraud hunters market include Experian Information Solutions Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, FICO, Fiserv Inc., FIS Inc., NCR Corporation, Fraud Hunter, Zoi, Equifax Inc., Riskified, Sift, Signifyd.

Fraud Hunters Market Segments

1) By Type of Fraud: Financial Statement Fraud, Healthcare, Insurance and Banking Fraud, Consumer Fraud, Intellectual Property Fraud, Other Types of Fraud

2) By Organisation Size: SMEs, Large Organizations

3) By Application: Defense, Government, Banks and Financial Institution, Other Applications

Fraud hunters refers to the process of screening and distinguishing authenticated data, such as customer application data, from fraudulent data, which can lead to various types of fraud. Fraud hunters are used to prevent, identify, and stop fraudsters and provide uninterrupted service to the customers through accurate application fraud prevention.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Fraud Hunters Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

