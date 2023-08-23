Flash News: OKX to Adjust Position Tiers for Perpetual Swaps and Futures

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 23, 2023.



OKX adjusts position tiers for BTC/USDC and ETH/USDC Perpetuals as well as BTC/USDC and ETH/USDC Futures

OKX is set to adjust the position tiers for BTC/USDC and ETH/USDC perpetual swaps as well as BTC/USDC and ETH/USDC futures between 6:00am and 7:00am (UTC) on August 23, 2023.

Adjustment details are as follows:



Contract Tier Before After Max. amount (Cont) Maintenance margin ratio Min. initial margin ratio Max.

leverage Max. amount (Cont) Maintenance margin ratio Min. initial margin ratio Max.

leverage BTCUSDC Perpetual 1 30,000 0.40% 0.80% 125 15,000 0.50% 1.33% 75 2 60,000 0.50% 1.00% 100 30,000 0.75% 2.00% 50 3 120,000 0.75% 1.50% 66.66 60,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 4 Increase by 120,000

conts from

the previous tier Increase by

0.5% from

the previous

tier Increase by

0.5% from

the previous

tier Max.

leverage of

the tier Increase by 60,000 conts from the

previous tier Increase by

0.5% from

the previous

tier Increase by

0.5% from

the previous

tier Max.

leverage of the tier ETHUSDC Perpetual 1 50,000 0.40% 0.80% 125 25,000 0.50% 1.33% 75 2 100,000 0.50% 1.00% 100 50,000 0.75% 2.00% 50 3 200,000 0.75% 1.50% 66.66 100,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 4 Increase by 200,000

conts from

the previous

tier Increase by

0.5% from

the previous

tier Increase by

0.5% from

the previous

tier Max.

leverage of

the tier Increase by 100,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by

0.5% from

the previous

tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier BTCUSDC Futures 1 5,000 0.65% 2.00% 50 2,500 1.00% 2.00% 50 2 10,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 5,000 1.50% 3.00% 33.33 3 20,000 1.50% 5.00% 20 10,000 2.00% 5.00% 20 4 Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 10,000 conts from the

previous tier Increase by

0.5% from

the previous

tier Increase by

0.5% from

the previous

tier Max.

leverage of

the tier ETHUSDC Futures 1 8,000 0.65% 2.00% 50 4,000 1.00% 2.00% 50 2 15,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 8,000 1.50% 3.00% 33.33 3 30,000 1.50% 5.00% 20 15,000 2.00% 5.00% 20 4 Increase by 30,000 conts from the

previous tier Increase by

0.5% from

the previous

tier Increase by

0.5% from

the previous

tier Max.

leverage of

the tier Increase by 15,000 conts from the

previous tier Increase by

0.5% from

the previous

tier Increase by

0.5% from

the previous

tier Max.

leverage of

the tier

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

