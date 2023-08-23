Diaper Market to Hit $165.1 billion by 2030 | Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

A diaper, also known as a nappy in British, Australian, and Irish English, is a form of undergarment that enables individuals to urinate or defecate without relying on a toilet. It accomplishes this by absorbing or containing bodily waste, preventing any contamination of outer clothing or the surrounding surroundings.

Burlingame, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global diaper market size was valued at $86.1 Billion in 2022, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030, to reach $165.1 billion by 2030, according to a new study conducted by Coherent Market Insights, Inc. Diapers are absorbent garments used for infants and toddlers for managing and containing bodily waste, mainly urine and feces. Diapers come in cloth and disposable versions. Disposable diapers are widely used and are convenient as they can be disposed easily, while cloth diapers are more eco-friendly and reusable however require laundering. Both of the diaper types are mainly designed for keeping the baby comfortable and dry, and to prevent leakages and irritation.



Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In May 2020, Kimberly-Clark acquired Softex, an Indonesia diaper brand, for US$ 1.2 billion. Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a leading health and hygiene company involved in manufacturing of consumer products.

In 2020, Eco by Naty introduced a various plant-based diapers created from sustainable materials such as wood pulp and cornstarch.

Global diaper market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The diaper market is growing rapidly in response to the increasing awareness among consumer about hygiene and benefits of using diapers. As a result, the demand for diapers is increasing for babies as well as old age populations around the world.

On the basis of Product Type, Baby Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the higher number of infants and young children population in the world compared to geriatric population.

On the basis of Distribution Channel, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the convenience of purchasing diapers in supermarkets or hypermarkets while shopping of other items.

On the basis End User, Babies Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the higher number of this age group being in potty training process leading to higher usage of diapers.

On the basis of Geography, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to rise in number of people suffering from urinary incontinence in the region. Along with this, nearly 15 million women in the region are likely to suffer from stress urinary incontinence.

Read full market research report, "Diaper Market, By Product Type (Adult (Tab Style, Briefs and Pads & Liners), Baby (Regular Diapers, Diaper Pants, Training Pants, Baby Diaper Liners, and Others, and By Region, Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022- 2030", published by Coherent Market Insights.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Diaper Market:

The market is witnessing increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as merger and acquisition among market players. Along with this, market players are also focused on introducing new products in the market. For instance, in May 2019, Huggies, a popular brand of KimberlyClark Corp. introduced smart diaper Monit x Huggies in the U.S. the new product is smartphone-enabled and capable of monitoring poop and pee of the baby. Launch of such innovative products by market players is trending in the global diaper market.

Diaper Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 86.1 billion Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2022 - 2030

Market Drivers:

Increasing birth rates around the world

The number of babies born around the world is constantly increasing. As a result, the demand for diapers is also on the rise. As per the World Population, in 2020 for instance, 25 million births were recorded in India. This is a leading factor that is likely to boost growth of the global diaper market over the forecast period.

Growing hygiene awareness among population

Personal hygiene concept is increasingly being adopted among people around the world, especially in developing nations. For instance, the government of India introduced the ‘Swaccha Bharat Abhiyan’ campaign for promoting hygiene and cleanliness. This is further driving the demand for adult and baby diapers along with other feminine hygiene products. The global diaper market is thus expected to show substantial growth in the near future.

Market Opportunities:

The demand for sustainable diapers is increasing all over the world, this in turn is generating business opportunities for players in the global diaper market. Manufacturers are focused on expansion of their facilities to serve the growing consumer demand for such products. Along with this, market players are also introducing novel products that are ultra-thin, skin-friendly, convenient to wear, and more absorbent. In the coming years, the market is likely to witness several growth opportunities, which will further drive the market growth.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Diaper Market, By Product Type: Adult Tab Style Briefs Pads & Liners Baby Regular Diapers Diaper Pants Training Pants Baby Diaper Liners Others

Global Diaper Market, By End User: Men Women Babies

Global Diaper Market, By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Pharmacy Stores Online Channels

Global Diaper Market, By Geography: North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Italy France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Middle East Africa

Company Profiles Svenska Cellulosa AB. DSG International Ltd. First Quality Enterprises, Inc. Kimberly-Clark Corporation Abena A/S Attends Healthcare Products, Inc. Unicharm Corporation, Kao Corporation Ontex Group Chiaus (Fujian) Industrial Development Co Ltd.



