Advancing Cell Separation: Pluriselect-USA unveils Innovative Techniques for Research and Clinical Applications
Pluriselect's constantly growing palette of cell and particle strainers redefines research & clinical applications. Innovation in separation for precision.EL CAJON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the realm of scientific and medical breakthroughs, cell separation plays a pivotal role in various research and clinical applications, ranging from isolating specific cell populations to processing complex suspensions. Addressing this need for advanced solutions, Pluriselect is proud to introduce its innovative lines of cell and particle separation devices designed to transform the way researchers and clinicians approach sample preparation.
Separation devices like cell strainers are indispensable tools in laboratories, enabling the filtration, purification, and isolation of cells from heterogeneous mixtures. Pluriselect has taken these fundamental devices to the next level with its innovative designs, offering unprecedented features for improved efficiency, reliability, and versatility in both research and clinical settings.
PluriStrainer: Smart Sample Preparation Elevated
The PluriStrainer, a dynamic sieving device, is poised to redefine liquid filtration in laboratories. Its innovative design incorporates enhanced ventilation to prevent clogging, ensuring a seamless sample preparation process. Designed for versatility, PluriStrainer offers stackable usage with adjustable mesh sizes and convenient inversion for seamless recovery of sieved materials. Compatible with major 50 mL centrifuge tubes, it can also be combined with a funnel for larger sample volumes. The PluriStrainer, when used in conjunction with the Connector Ring, allows low-pressure filtration, supporting precise sample preparation, and incubation.
Uberstrainer: Redefining Cell Separation
The Uberstrainer goes beyond traditional cell strainers, serving as a sterile Sample Preparation Device meticulously designed to separate, isolate, concentrate, and process particles within complex or diluted suspensions. Featuring an air-tight screw cap with a Luer Lock connector, the Uberstrainer can accommodate unlimited liquid filtration. The detachable strainer easily fits into a 50 ml tube and a 20 mm tissue plate cavity, making it an indispensable tool for various applications.
Mini-Strainer: Precision in Small Packages
For researchers dealing with smaller sample volumes, the Mini-Strainer offers a tailored solution. Designed for volumes up to 700 µL, these strainers fit a wide range of reaction tubes, from 15 mL to 1.5 mL, as well as 24/48 well plates. With mesh size options ranging from 5 µm to 200 µm, they are particularly valuable for sample preparation intended for further FACS analytics, providing unmatched precision even with limited sample quantities.
Syringe Strainer: Versatility in Filtration
When it comes to processing larger quantities of liquid, the Syringe Strainer steps in as a versatile sieving and filtration device. It can be seamlessly connected to a syringe or a tube through the Luer-Lock adaptor, working effectively under both positive and negative pressure conditions. This flexibility ensures consistent and reliable particle exclusion or concentration, adapting to a wide range of experimental setups.
Membrane Strainer: Precision Filtration at Its Best
The Membrane Strainer introduces a precise approach to filtration, with well-defined pore size exclusion limits (available in 1 µm, 3 µm, 5 µm, and 8 µm). These filters are ideal for applications demanding accurate filtration and detection of minute particles. Their non-hygroscopic nature ensures optimal sample recovery, while low non-specific protein binding minimizes sample loss in protein-containing samples. Biologically inert, non-cytotoxic, and resistant to chemicals and temperature extremes, these membrane filters find utility in biological analysis, cytology, parasitology, and environmental studies.
Steel Basket Strainer: Uncompromised Durability
For processes where plastic strainers fall short, the Steel Basket Strainer rises to the challenge. Crafted from fine stainless steel mesh, these strainers fit standard 50 mL centrifuge tubes. Their chemical resistance and exceptional mechanical stability make them indispensable for tasks such as tissue dissociation. Notably, the Steel Basket Strainer can be reused multiple times, supporting sustainable laboratory practices through heat sterilization or autoclaving.
Re-Strainer (In-Line-Strainer): A New Dimension in High-Volume Filtration
The Re-Strainer offers high-volume liquid filtration while facilitating particle exclusion or concentration. Its unique design allows particle recovery, making it a versatile choice for various research scenarios. The integrated mesh maximizes mechanical stability, ensuring consistent and reliable performance.
Pluriselect-USA's dedication to innovation and quality is exemplified by its state-of-the-art cell strainer lineup. These products empower researchers, scientists, and clinicians with the tools needed to streamline their workflows, enhance precision, and push the boundaries of research possibilities.
