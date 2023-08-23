Location Analytics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Location Analytic Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's Location Analytics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Location Analytics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the location analytics market. As per TBRC’s location analytics market forecast, the location analytics market size is predicted to reach a value of $37.67 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 14.9% through the forecast period.

Increasing use of spatial data and analytical tools is expected to propel the growth of the location analytics market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest location analytics market share.

Major players in the location analytics market include Alteryx Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CleverMaps, Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., (ESRI), GaliGeo, Google LLC, Here technologies, Hexagon, Indoor Atlas Ltd., Lepton Software, Microsoft corporation, Pitney Bowes Inc., PlaceIQ, Precisely, Purple, SAP, SAS Institute Inc., Sparkgeo Consulting Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Tom Tom, Zebra Technologies Corporation., CARTO, GapMaps, Hardcastle GIS.

Location Analytics Market Segments

1) By Location Type: Outdoor Location, Indoor Location

2) By Component: Solutions, Services

3) By Deployment Mode: On Premise, Cloud

4) By Application: Risk Management, Customer Experience Management, Remote Monitoring, Supply Chain Planning and Optimization, Emergency Response Management, Location Selection And Optimization, Other Applications

5) By Industry Vertical: Transportation And Logistics, Retail, BFSI, IT And Telecommunication, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Other Industry Verticals

Location analytics is the process of using location intelligence software for the visualization and analysis of geospatial data.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Location Analytics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Location Analytics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Location Analytics Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

