Global Load Balancer Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Load Balancer Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the load balancer market. As per TBRC’s load balancer market forecast, the load balancer market size is predicted to reach a value of $10.33 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 15.6% through the forecast period.
The rising adoption of connected devices is expected to propel the growth of the load balancer market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest load balancer market share.
Major players in the load balancer market include A10 Networks, Kemp Technologies, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Inlab Networks GmbH, Nginx, Azure Traffic Manage, HAProxy, Varnish Software, Amazon Web Services Inc., Loadbalancerorg, Traefik, Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudflare.
Load Balancer Market Segments
1) By Type: Local Load Balancer, Global Load Balancer
2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services
3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-sized Enterprises
4) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud
5) By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) And Telecom, Retail, Government, Manufacturing, Media And Entertainment, Healthcare, Other Industries
A load balancer refers to a device that serves as a reverse proxy and distributes network or application traffic among several servers. The load balancer is used to increase the overall speed of applications and helps to boost the application dependability and increase the capacity by executing application-specific tasks and reducing the load on servers involved with managing and maintaining network sessions and applications.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Load Balancer Market Trends And Strategies
4. Load Balancer Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Load Balancer Market Growth
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
