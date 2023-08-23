Population Health Management Market Size & Share to Surpass $70.40 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research recent research, the Global Population Health Management Market is estimated to be valued at USD 27.05 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 70.40 Billion by 2030. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.70% over the forecast period. These figures suggest that the market for population health management solutions is set to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and a growing focus on improving healthcare outcomes. As such, it is an exciting time for the healthcare industry, with a range of new technologies and approaches set to transform the way we manage population health.



The Population Health Management Market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector that focuses on improving the overall health and well-being of a specific group or population. This approach encompasses a range of strategies, technologies, and data-driven methodologies aimed at proactively managing and improving health outcomes. At its core, population health management seeks to address not only individual health issues but also broader social determinants and factors that influence health on a larger scale. This market's driving factors include the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare costs, and the shift towards value-based care models.

Top Report Findings:

Increasing adoption of digital health solutions for population health management.

Significant cost savings achieved through preventive interventions and reduced hospitalizations.

Positive impact of data analytics on identifying high-risk patients and targeting interventions effectively.

Integration of genetic data and precision medicine approaches to tailor interventions.

Top Companies in the Global Population Health Management Market

Orion Health (New Zealand)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

HealthEC LLC (US)

Medecision (US)

Arcadia (US)

Innovaccer (US)

Cerner Corporation (US)

Epic Systems Corporation (US)

Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands)

i2i Population Health (US)

Health Catalyst (US)

Optum (US)

Athenahealth (US)

Cotiviti (US)

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (US)

Conifer Health Solutions (US)

SPH Analytics (US)

Lightbeam Health Solutions (US)

Enli Health Intelligence (US)

eClinicalWorks (US)

OR

Market Dynamics:

The market dynamics of Population Health Management are shaped by several interconnected factors. The rising global burden of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory disorders, has prompted healthcare providers to adopt proactive strategies for managing population health. This is fueled by the need to reduce hospitalizations, control healthcare costs, and enhance the quality of care provided. Additionally, advancements in technology, particularly in data analytics, electronic health records (EHRs), and wearable devices, have enabled more effective tracking of health metrics and improved patient engagement.

Top Trends in the Global Population Health Management Market:

Data-Driven Insights: The integration of big data analytics and artificial intelligence enables healthcare organizations to extract valuable insights from vast amounts of patient data, aiding in early disease detection and personalized interventions. Telehealth and Remote Monitoring: The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of telehealth and remote monitoring solutions, allowing healthcare providers to remotely monitor patients, provide consultations, and deliver care beyond traditional healthcare settings. Social Determinants of Health: Acknowledging the impact of social determinants such as socioeconomic status, education, and environment on health outcomes, population health management strategies are increasingly incorporating holistic approaches to address these factors. Value-Based Care: The transition from fee-for-service to value-based care models incentivizes healthcare providers to prioritize preventive care, patient engagement, and outcomes, aligning with population health management goals.

Global Population Health Management Market Segmentation

Component Software Services

Mode of Delivery On Premise Mode of Delivery Cloud-Based Mode of Delivery

End Users Healthcare Providers Healthcare Payers Other



Challenges:

The implementation of population health management strategies is not without challenges: Effective Data Integration: The integration of disparate data sources, including electronic health records, wearable devices, and socioeconomic data, poses technical and interoperability challenges. Privacy Concerns: Managing patient data privacy and ensuring compliance with regulations like HIPAA is a complex task, especially when dealing with extensive health data. Behavioral Change: Encouraging individuals to adopt healthier behaviors and adhere to care plans requires sustained engagement efforts and behavior change strategies.

Opportunities:

Amidst the challenges, several opportunities are ripe for exploration in the Population Health Management Market: Predictive Analytics: Advanced predictive models can help identify patients at risk of certain diseases, enabling timely interventions and improved health outcomes. Digital Interventions: The proliferation of mobile apps and wearable devices offers avenues for real-time health monitoring and personalized interventions, enhancing patient engagement. Collaborative Partnerships: Healthcare organizations, technology companies, and researchers can collaborate to develop innovative solutions that address population health challenges comprehensively.

Recent Development

Cerner Corporation announced in June 2023 that it has acquired Change Healthcare's population health management business. This acquisition will help Cerner expand its population health offerings and provide its customers with a more comprehensive solution.

announced in June 2023 that it has acquired Change Healthcare's population health management business. This acquisition will help Cerner expand its population health offerings and provide its customers with a more comprehensive solution. Optum announced in May 2023 that it has acquired Accolade, a company that provides population health management services to employers and health plans. This acquisition will help Optum expand its reach into the employer market and provide its customers with a more integrated population health solution.

announced in May 2023 that it has acquired Accolade, a company that provides population health management services to employers and health plans. This acquisition will help Optum expand its reach into the employer market and provide its customers with a more integrated population health solution. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced in April 2023 that it has launched a new population health management platform called Expanse Population Insight. This platform is designed to help providers improve the health of their patients by providing them with insights into their data and helping them to identify and address risk factors.

announced in April 2023 that it has launched a new population health management platform called Expanse Population Insight. This platform is designed to help providers improve the health of their patients by providing them with insights into their data and helping them to identify and address risk factors. IBM Watson Health announced in March 2023 that it has launched a new population health management solution called Watson for Population Health. This solution is designed to help providers improve the health of their patients by providing them with insights into their data and helping them to identify and address risk factors.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How does population health management differ from traditional healthcare approaches?

What role does technology play in enabling effective population health management?

How do social determinants of health influence population health outcomes?

What are the key drivers behind the adoption of population health management strategies?

How can predictive analytics improve patient outcomes in population health management?

What are the privacy concerns associated with collecting and analyzing extensive patient data?

How can healthcare providers incentivize behavioral change through population health management?

What opportunities exist for collaboration between healthcare and technology sectors in this domain?

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 27.05 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 70.40 Billion CAGR 12.70% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 20230 Key Players Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, i2i Population Health, Health Catalyst, Optum, Enli Health Intelligence, eClinicalWorks, Orion Health, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, IBM Corporation, HealthEC LLC, Medecision, Arcadia, Athenahealth, Cotiviti, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Conifer Health Solutions, SPH Analytics, Lightbeam Health Solutions, Innovaccer, Citra Health Solutions, Evolent Health Inc., Lumeris, Forward Health Group Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/population-health-management-market-1531/customization-request

Regional Analysis:

In North America, the adoption of population health management strategies has gained substantial traction. The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, coupled with significant investments in healthcare technology, has fostered the growth of this market. The United States, in particular, has seen a surge in the implementation of population health management solutions, driven by a need to curb healthcare costs and improve patient outcomes. With a focus on data-driven insights, telehealth advancements, and value-based care models, North America continues to shape the landscape of population health management practices.

