Firewall-As-A-Service Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Firewall-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Firewall-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the firewalls as a service market. As per TBRC’s firewalls as a service market forecast, the firewalls as a service market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.39 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 26.0% through the forecast period.
The increase in the number of fraud cases and cyber-attacks is expected to propel the growth of the firewall as a service market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest firewalls as a service market share.
Major players in the firewalls as a service market include Barracuda Networks Inc., Cisco Syatems Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Cato Networks, Forcepoint, Fortinet Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Inc., Palo Alto Networks, WatchGuard, Microsoft Corporation, SonicWall.
Firewall-As-A-Service Market Segments
1) By Service Type: Traffic Monitoring and Control, Compliance and Audit Management, Reporting and Log Management, Automation and Orchestration, Security Management
2) By Deployment: Private, Hybrid
3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprises
4) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Retail and Consumer goods, Other Verticals
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7823&type=smp
Firewall as a service (FWaaS) is a firewall solution delivered as a cloud-based service that allows companies to simplify IT infrastructure. Firewall as a Service filters network traffic to safeguard organizations from both inside and outside threats.
Read More On The Firewall-As-A-Service Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/firewall-as-a-service-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Firewall-As-A-Service Market Trends And Strategies
4. Firewall-As-A-Service Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Firewall-As-A-Service Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company?:
Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cybersecurity-global-market-report
Cybersecurity Services Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cybersecurity-services-global-market-report
Signals Intelligence Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/signals-intelligence-sigint-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC